The resurgence of the tiki trend has hit Utah like a tsunami, leaving no shortage of places to catch a wave of island flavor. Here’s where to find tiki cocktails in Salt Lake City this summer.

Paradise Parlour at Flanker

Kitchen & Sporting Club

This Polynesian-themed pop-up is stowed away inside Flanker’s speakeasy, which has been reborn in the image of America’s most iconic tiki hideaway: Elvis Presley’s hangout in Graceland. The cocktail menu is likewise inspired. The Paradise Parlor is open Wednesday–Saturday evenings and reservations are recommended. flankerslc.com/paradiseparlor

Acme Bar Co.

The Acme Bar Co. pop-up brings craft island-themed cocktails to Sugar House, taking over the building left vacant by Campfire Lounge. The drink and food menus rotate seasonally, keeping the concept fresh and their patrons coming back to try the latest refreshing tropical creations. Open Wednesday–Monday evenings. acmebarcompany.com

Why Kiki

If you want a colorful bowl of your favorite tiki drink, Why Kiki can oblige. The bar hosts a Silent Disco every Friday and Saturday and a regular Sunday Drag Brunch—an entertaining main dish served up alongside phallic waffles and maximum-sized “max-mosas.” Open Wednesday–Sunday. whykikibar.com

