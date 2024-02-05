Preview: Wildflowers and Heartbreakers– The Songs of Tom Petty

The all-star lineup that brought us an amazing tribute to Neil Young’s Harvest last year are back at it for a 30th Anniversary celebration of Tom Petty’s Wildflowers. Singers and musicians from The National Parks, Neon Trees, Fictionists, and The Hollering Pines will join a host of other great local artists to perform Wildflowers in its entirety, then rock the night away with other Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hits.

Wildflowers, released in 1994, was Tom Petty’s second solo record sans the Heartbreakers. The album, a 15-track opus cataloging Petty’s mid-life crisis (failing relationships, substance abuse, emotional drift) produced the familiar heartland-rock hit singles “You Wreck Me” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels.” The title track, not released as a single, also received significant radio airplay and remains an enduring favorite from Petty’s massive catalog. A solo project, Wildflowers nonetheless featured Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and pianist Benmont Tench on several tracks.

Events like this provide talented local artists the opportunity to perform well-known songs in new and interesting ways. I’m looking forward to seeing a couple of dozen of the Wasatch Front’s finest singers and musicians together on stage as they pay tribute to a rock legend at The State Room on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Who: An All-Star Lineup Tom Petty Tribute Show

What: Wildflowers and Heartbreakers–The Songs of Tom Petty

Where: The State Room

When: Friday, February 9, 2024

Info: https://thestateroompresents.com/state-room-presents/wildflowers

