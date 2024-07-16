Top 10 Outdoor Markets Around Salt Lake City

Summer in Utah is marked by a few cannon events: chasing a thrill at Lagoon, catching an outdoor screening at your favorite park, and attending one of the many markets hosted throughout the valley. Whether you prefer perusing fresh Utah grown food at the Saturday Farmer’s Market, or are in the mood to shop local artisans at vendors at Park City’s Silly Sunday Market, there’s a little something for everybody. The best part? Most of these markets take place every week, so you can return again and again for your all your summertime must-haves. Here is our list of the top 10 markets around Salt Lake City that are definitely worth a visit.

The Downtown Farmers Market is a summer tradition, entering its 33rd year as Salt Lake’s go-to stop for fresh produce, grass-fed meats, eggs, dairy, honey and flora. This market is in the heart of downtown at Pioneer Park and runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on June 2nd and ending on Oct. 19th.

Directly adjacent to the Pioneer Park Farmer’s market, the Downtown Art & Craft Market celebrated unique, handmade, local gifts and art. From jewelry to organic beauty products, shoppers can find a variety of locally made items.

Salt Lake City farmers market. Photo by Visit Utah.

Support the West Side community at this seasonal outdoor market featuring local goods, produce and artisans. The 9th West Farmers Market is held every Sunday from mid June to mid October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and this year is taking place on the University Neighborhood Partner House lawn.

In an effort to provide University students and nearby residents with fresh, locally grown produce, the University of Utah hosts a farmers market every Thursday outside the Union building for the first half of the fall semester. Students can shop various cuisines, as well as baked goods, gifts, art and more. Stop by the Tanner Plaza between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy this fall market.

Vintage-lovers and thrift-flippers will love the year-round Urban Flea Market. The yard-sale-esque event features a curated selection of vintage, antique and pre-loved items. During the summer, the market takes over a spot in The Gateway every second Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wheeler Farm is bustling with shoppers and vendors. The family-friendly market features loads of farm-fresh items along with handcraft goods and gifts. Beginning on September 22nd, the farm opens their pumpkin patch and Halloween wagon for added fun.

For those looking for a mid-week farmers market, Millcreek Common is launching a new outdoor event every Wednesday from July 10 to Sept. 25th. Customers can peruse a variety of growers, artisan foods, beverage and unique goods for a casual shopping experience. This market takes place at Millcreek Common from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Connecting local artisans with the West Jordan community members, this market is held every second Tuesday of the month from June through September 5th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The market takes place alongside Food Truck, Takeout Tuesday so shoppers can enjoy a tasty snack while enjoying the market.

Produced by the Utah Farm Bureau, this food-only event supports local growers and farmers through direct-to-consumer sales. Alongside seasonal produce, vendors also sell a variety of pantry staples like jams, salsa, fresh bread and tamales.

The Murray Park market takes place Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 26th through Oct. 28th.

The South Jordan market takes place Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., August 3rd to Oct. 12th.

Park Silly is an open air market that is half street festival, half art market. The always-busy event often features fun events like live music, street performers and kid-friendly crafts. Visit Park City’s Main Street every Sunday now through Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mix with the community of Park City as they come together over fresh Utah Grown foods. Find it at the Park City Resort every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on May 29th and ending on Oct. 23rd.

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.