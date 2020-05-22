The arduous process of “reopening” is taking place across the country, but the vision for Park City’s summer remains in limbo. It’s unlikely large gatherings will be permitted, but resorts, residents and visitors are holding out hope that Park City’s outdoor activities will return a semblance of vibrancy to town. Flagship events are evolving to suit a socially distant community while resorts mull a variety modified openings for summer operations. It may not be business as usual, but it’s better than sitting inside all summer.

The Triple Trail Challenge (TTC) is going virtual this year. The three-race series, hosted by Mountain Trails Foundation (MTF) over nine weeks, is an annual highlight for runners of all abilities. The Round Valley Rambler, a half marathon on buff singletrack; the Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, a 16-mile scramble to the top of Jupiter Peak; and the Mid Mountain Marathon, the most iconic trail marathon in Utah, double as tests of endurance and celebrations for a community in support of Park City’s incomparable trail system.

Coronavirus-related common sense negates the possibility of gathering a horde of runners during races. Thankfully Mountain Trails Foundation isn’t giving up on the event, but instead is taking the races online. Participants can register for the Triple Trail Challenge on the Mountain Trails Foundation website and complete the three events over the course of the summer. Take on the Round Valley Rambler in June, the Jupiter Peak Steeplechase in July and the Mid Mountain Marathon in August. Then email your time and bib number to MTF. Your entry fee covers a TTC Jacket, race bib and a finishers medal for each stage. Overall results will be posted online on September 2, so you won’t have to wait around for a podium ceremony.

No announcements have been made regarding other notable Park City events like the annual Tour de Suds and Point to Point bike races, and no vision of what Independence Day and Miner’s Day celebrations may look like have been released. Some events are harder than others to take into the virtual realm, so we’ll see how creative organizers get.

MTF is keeping the stoke high for endurance enthusiasts, but what’s available for action sports athletes, downhill mountain bikers, scenic lift riders and others who want to enjoy the mountains? Woodward Park City has announced limited openings beginning on May 23. The initial opening supports wheeled sports including skate, scooter, BMX and mountain bike, with the goal of opening a new lift-served mountain bike park, trampolines and a parkour park in June as circumstances allow. Park City Mountain and Deer Valley haven’t made any announcements regarding summer operations at this time. Certainly, people are anxious to know whether or not lifts will be spinning and restaurants and shops will be opening this summer. We’ll update this space as announcements are made.

