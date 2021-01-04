It’s rare to see the ugly little tuber in local produce sections, though I have bought it at Harmons before and at specialty Asian grocers. Nevertheless, turmeric is one of the most touted ingredients of the last two years or so. When health enthusiasts—those who shop supplement aisles—buy it, they’re looking for turmeric curcumin, because curcumin is the natural anti-inflammatory that makes up a small percentage of turmeric. (Don’t confuse curcumin with cumin.) But when cooking enthusiasts buy it, they’re looking for color and flavor. For health, black pepper helps the body process the curcumin in turmeric, in cooking, it accents the flavor. An Ayurvedic staple, the spice in most Indian recipes is first sautéed with aromatic vegetables and black pepper, but you can use it lots of ways.
Make your own:
GOLDEN MILK: Simmer 1 cup milk (animal or plant) with 1⁄2 teaspoon of turmeric, a little honey and a few peppercorns; drink like cocoa.
GOLDEN SMOOTHIE: Blend 2 1⁄2 cups milk (animal or plant) with 3 cups frozen or fresh mango, 2 bananas and 1 tsp. turmeric.
GOLDEN POTATOES: Combine 5 cups potatoes (fingerling, sweet or sliced,) 2 tsp. Turmeric, 5 smashed garlic cloves, 4 Tbsp. olive oil, 1 tsp. black pepper in a plastic bag and toss around until potatoes are coated. Roast on a sheet pan at 375, turning occasionally, until tender and crispy.
Find Golden Milk in SLC:
TEA ZAANTI, 1944 S. 1100 EAST, SLC, 801-906-8132. teazaanti.com Or make any latte a turmeric latte. Just ask.
CUPLA COFFEE, 175 W. 200 South, Inside the Axis Business Building, 385-207-8362 or 3412 E. Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights, cuplacoffee.com
