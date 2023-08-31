Women in Business: Lo Sheffield, Megan Bonham, Melanie Rossiter | Twenty & Creek

Twenty & Creek’s Director of Marketing, Lo Sheffield, likes to think of her workplace as one of the most gorgeous spaces in Utah if not one of the most picturesque event venues west of the Mississippi.

Looking around the enormous multi-use space located in the heart of Sandy, you’d be hard-pressed to disagree. Twenty & Creek is a Pinterest lover’s dream come true.

According to Sheffield, Twenty & Creek’s timeless, luxurious, and iconic look and feel can all be attributed to its owner, Megan Bonham, of whom she has worked closely with for the past year since they opened in July 2022.

“It was all done under Megan’s vision,” Sheffield says. “It’s just beautiful and amazing to see what she’s done with the place.”

Formerly known as Heritage Gardens, Twenty & Creek underwent a massive remodeling and rebranding as a new business when Bonham purchased the property with one goal in mind: to have this venue stand the test of time, making it as relevant today as it will be 20 years from now.

“And she did just that, it’s really the hallmark venue for the state of Utah,” Sheffield says.

Those who know the venue best would say Bonham’s charm, wits, and loving nature is what keep the magic alive.

“After spending so many years raising my children, I felt a bit of fear and self-doubt when I went back into the working world. It turned out that all the skills I had learned as a stay-at-mom were exactly what I needed to build Twenty & Creek. Multitasking, people management, conflict resolution, time management, and so many more daily lessons I learned as a mom became the foundation for the way I lead my business.” —Megan Bonham, Owner,

Twenty & Creek

But Bonham’s best quality, her colleagues agree, is her humility. So humble is the owner of Utah’s most desirable wedding and event venue, Salt Lake magazine was assured she would have no interest or comfort in speaking about herself.

“What really makes her so special as a leader is her innate humility and kindness. Megan is as kind and generous as they come and is one the reasons she has built such a thriving business,” Sheffield says. “Above her endearing traits, Megan has a quick and strategic mind that makes her a phenomenal leader and entrepreneur. To know Megan is to love her, and I think everything in the space embodies that, and is what makes Twenty & Creek so special.”

