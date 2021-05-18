The Twilight Concert Series was one of many event casualties that fell to the pandemic in 2020. Now that about 29% of eligible Utahns are fully vaccinated for COVID, more mainstay summer events are sidestepping the uncertainty of early 2021 and staging their comeback tours.

Kicking off Aug. 19 at the Gallivan Center—with performances by Big Boi of Outkast fame, local outfit Laserfang and the ambitiously named Portland indie rock group STRFKR—this year’s Twilight Concert Series is taking the stage a little deeper into summer than previous years, with some dates edging into fall. The delay is likely just one of the precautions to ensure the event isn’t an encore of the pandemic at its height. Organizers promise to “maintain health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 and carefully monitor CDC guidelines throughout the course of the program”—whatever those recommendations may look like come mid-August.

Other summer event staples, such as the Utah Arts Festival, have made similar moves, pointing to its support of community, local artists and musicians as justification for its necessity. We’ve written before about how the absence of such events heightened feelings of isolation throughout this past year, and their return could provide the opportunity to reforge the connections to the community we lost (see our Cabin Fever Cures in the May/June 2021 issue of Salt Lake magazine). “The Twilight Concert Series has been a staple in our community for the past 30+ years. We strive to produce a diverse and positive series. In a year of tumultuous events, the Twilight Concert Series allows our community to finally come together again,” says Will Sartain of S&S Presents, who is partnering with Salt Lake City Arts Council to put on the concert series.

The Twilight Concert Series also promises to continue its support of local musicians while contributing to the economic recovery of other downtown businesses, such as restaurants and venues, that were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. So, there will be food available from an assortment of local eateries and food trucks at the event. (Even when the show could not go on in 2020, the Twilight Concert Series created the emergency relief fund Light Up Locals, which gave $500 to musicians in Salt Lake City who lost performance opportunities.)

This year, organizers are hyping a line-up that “reflects the values of the Salt Lake City Arts Council and greatly contributes to the Downtown core of Salt Lake City as a vibrant place to live, work, and play,” says Felicia Baca, the Executive Director for the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

2021 lineup and sponsor DOMO announced.

Here is the complete Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series 2021 Lineup:

Aug. 19: Big Boi, Strfkr, and Laserfang

Aug. 26: Thundercat, Remi Wolf, and Giraffula

Sept. 2: Neon Trees, Peach Tree Rascals, and The Rubies

Sept. 18: St. Vincent

Sept. 24: Lake Street Dive and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys

Season tickets for the 2021 Twilight Concert Series are one sale now, individual tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. The Ogden Twilight Concert Series has announced its 2021 line-up as well, featuring Death Cab For Cutie and the Flaming Lips.