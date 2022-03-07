Twilight Concert Series 2022 Lineup Announced

The Twilight Concert Series is returning to Salt Lake City’s Gallivan Center this summer, revealing just some of its 2022 lineup Monday. This is the 35th year of the concert series, which endeavors to present a diverse range of artists and musicians—some well-established, some up-and-coming—with every lineup.

Shakey Graves (Photo courtesy Twilight Concert Series)

“Twilight has been an integral part of Salt Lake City for 35 years now, and we can’t wait to present this incredible season,” says Felicia Baca, the Executive Director for the Salt Lake City Arts Council. “The 2022 Twilight Concert series features a lineup which is diverse, exciting, and is sure to be a season with something for everyone, contributing to the vibrancy and vitality of Salt Lake City and making it the best place to live, work, and play.”

While more artists are yet to be announced, this is the current Twilight Concert Series 2022 Lineup:

According to organizers, the 35th-year celebration will cultivate a sense of belonging to local communities by attracting attendees from all over Utah and neighboring states, stating, “This year, the concert series will not only support the local creative economy of musicians but it will also contribute to the economic recovery of other industries downtown such as local restaurants, businesses and venues that have been impacted due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker

Sharon Van Etten

Cuco

The Decemberists

Twilight Concert Series 2022 season tickets are on sale now at 24tix.com. $10 individual show tickets go on-sale March 8 at 10 a.m. Set an alert on your calendar, because tickets usually sell out very quickly.

