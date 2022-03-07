Twilight Concert Series 2022 Lineup Announced

The Twilight Concert Series is returning to Salt Lake City’s Gallivan Center this summer, revealing just some of its 2022 lineup Monday. This is the 35th year of the concert series, which endeavors to present a diverse range of artists and musicians—some well-established, some up-and-coming—with every lineup.
“Twilight has been an integral part of Salt Lake City for 35 years now, and we can’t wait to present this incredible season,” says Felicia Baca, the Executive Director for the Salt Lake City Arts Council. “The 2022 Twilight Concert series features a lineup which is diverse, exciting, and is sure to be a season with something for everyone, contributing to the vibrancy and vitality of Salt Lake City and making it the best place to live, work, and play.”
While more artists are yet to be announced, this is the current Twilight Concert Series 2022 Lineup:
- July 14: alternative rock indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise, alternative blues band Houndmouth and local act Dad Bod
- Aug. 6: singer-songwriters Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker and musician Spencer.
- Aug. 11: Portland-based indie rock band The Decemberists and Irish singer, songwriter, and musician Brigid Mae Power
- Aug. 16: singer-songwriter Cuco
- Sept. 2: blues/folk/country/rock musician Shakey Graves, bluegrass artist Sierra Ferrell and local Americana singer-songwriter Michelle Moonshine
According to organizers, the 35th-year celebration will cultivate a sense of belonging to local communities by attracting attendees from all over Utah and neighboring states, stating, “This year, the concert series will not only support the local creative economy of musicians but it will also contribute to the economic recovery of other industries downtown such as local restaurants, businesses and venues that have been impacted due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Twilight Concert Series 2022 season tickets are on sale now at 24tix.com. $10 individual show tickets go on-sale March 8 at 10 a.m. Set an alert on your calendar, because tickets usually sell out very quickly.
