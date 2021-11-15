Search
4 Tasty Twists on Mashed Potatoes

Mary Brown Malouf

Basic Mashed Potatoes

Serves 6

2 lbs. potatoes
1 tsp. salt
1 cup milk or half-and-half
6 Tbsp. butter
1 egg
salt and pepper

Peel and quarter potatoes. Put them in a large pot with enough cold water to cover them. Add salt and bring water to a boil. Lower heat to medium and simmer potatoes until they are tender when pierced with a fork (15-20 minutes). Drain the potatoes, add the butter and mash with a ricer or electric mixer. Add the egg and beat it into the potatoes with a wooden spoon. Add milk or cream and continue to mash until fluffy.

Roasted Tomato Potatoes

Fold 3 oven-roasted tomatoes, coarsely chopped, into hot mashed potatoes. 

Blue Potatoes

Fold ½ cup crumbled blue cheese into hot potatoes. Top each serving with bacon bits.

Pakora Potatoes 

Fold 1 tsp. Turmeric, ½ tsp. curry and 1 cup of frozen peas into hot mashed potatoes.

Pesto Potatoes

Fold ½ cup basil pesto into hot mashed potatoes. Garnish with toasted pine nuts. 

This story was originally published in Utah Style & Design. Subscribe to get more of life in Salt Lake.

Mary Brown Malouf
Mary Brown Malouf is the Executive Editor of Salt Lake magazine and Utah's expert on local food and dining. She does not, however, know how to make a decent cup of coffee.
