4 Tasty Twists on Mashed Potatoes

Basic Mashed Potatoes

Serves 6

2 lbs. potatoes

1 tsp. salt

1 cup milk or half-and-half

6 Tbsp. butter

1 egg

salt and pepper

Peel and quarter potatoes. Put them in a large pot with enough cold water to cover them. Add salt and bring water to a boil. Lower heat to medium and simmer potatoes until they are tender when pierced with a fork (15-20 minutes). Drain the potatoes, add the butter and mash with a ricer or electric mixer. Add the egg and beat it into the potatoes with a wooden spoon. Add milk or cream and continue to mash until fluffy.

Roasted Tomato Potatoes Fold 3 oven-roasted tomatoes, coarsely chopped, into hot mashed potatoes.

Blue Potatoes Fold ½ cup crumbled blue cheese into hot potatoes. Top each serving with bacon bits.

Pakora Potatoes Fold 1 tsp. Turmeric, ½ tsp. curry and 1 cup of frozen peas into hot mashed potatoes.

Pesto Potatoes Fold ½ cup basil pesto into hot mashed potatoes. Garnish with toasted pine nuts.

