Utah Chefs and Restaurants with 2024 James Beard Award Nods

This week, the semi-finalist list for the 2024 James Beard Foundation (JBF) awards came out, and Utah came out with six illustrious semi-finalists. In the words of the JBF, “The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards are one of five separate recognition programs of the James Beard Awards. The awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.” In other words, the awards are what I would term the Oscars of food in the United States.

Utah received some solid recognition this year in terms of semi-finalists. While the Mountain region overall is less represented in the general categories than major metropolitan areas on the coasts, it is worth noting that since the creation of the Mountain region, we’ve made a strong showing in our state.

This year, there are six semi-finalists from our great state, including Outstanding Bakery, Outstanding Hospitality, and Best Chef Mountain Region. So, with a virtual drumroll, here are this year’s James Beard Semi-Finalists from Utah.

David Chon at Bar Nohm – Best Chef Mountain Region

Bar Nohm’s Chef David Chon and Co-Owner Sean Neves. Photo by Adam Finkle

Bar Nohm is a second-generation version that was reborn earlier this year. We wrote about it right after it opened. Chef David Chon has only skyrocketed towards culinary excellence in the past several months. Not only is the food amazing, but their beverage program is stellar. If you haven’t been, it is time.

Dave Jones at Log Haven – Best Chef Mountain Region

Log Haven’s Chef Dave Jones. Photo by Adam Finkle

Log Haven is the spot we send every out-of-town guest when they want “something special that is Utah.” The atmosphere is beautiful, and the food is consistently delicious and creative. Log Haven was one of our 2023 Best Restaurant winners at Salt Lake Magazine. Not one to rest on his laurels, Chef Dave Jones always brings new ideas to his classic menu. Drive up the canyon and take in the view over a meal.

Ali Sabbah at Mazza Cafe – Best Chef Mountain Region

Mazza’s Chef Ali Sabbah. Photo by Adam Finkle

Ali Sabbah from Mazza was a James Beard Award nominee last year and is a pillar in our Salt Lake culinary community. A mentor to many restaurant owners and one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet, Ali brings Lebanese comfort food into a warm dining experience. Visit their 15th and 15th location for a first-hand look at Sabbah’s focus on food and experience.

Owners Nick Fahs and Mike Blocher. Photo By Adam Finkle

Photo by Lydia Martinez

Table X Bread is the little sister of Table X (also a former nominee). Located on the ground floor of the well-known restaurant, the bakery has limited hours but is well worth a visit. Born out of pandemic ingenuity, the team at Table X started schlepping their in-hour bread for pickup when restaurants were closed. But due to high demand, they opened the shop in the basement and haven’t looked back. Their sourdough is even featured as a “food crush” here in Salt Lake Magazine.

Nick Zocco at Urban Hill – Best Chef Mountain Region

Urban Hill’s Chef Nick Zucco. Photo by Adam Finkle

Urban Hill has been open for just over a year, and Chef Nick Zocco has already impacted the Utah local dining scene. With a modern menu that is deceptively simple, he also brings southwestern flavors to the mix. Urban Hill was one of our restaurants to watch at last year’s dining awards, and it is nice to see them fulfill their early promise. Stop in for dinner, and don’t miss out on brunch.

Valter’s Osteria – Outstanding Hospitality

Valter, Photo by Adam Finkle.

We were all collectively heartbroken when Valter Nassi passed away in the fall of 2022. A hospitality giant in Salt Lake City, his legacy of spontaneous service in exemplary dining lives on in Valter’s Osteria. You will never feel more personally known or cared for than at Valter’s.

Congratulations to all our Utah-local James Beard Award nominees. Finalists will be announced on April 3rd, and winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Chicago on June 10th, 2024.

