Stroll Utah Art Galleries For Free This Friday

Gallery strolls are a fine way to peruse exhibits at fine art galleries and initiate new members to the art-lover community without the typical price of admission. Cities across the state host free gallery strolls and walks, often with live music and food trucks, as a way to support local art galleries and introduce residents to local artists and a little culture.

When: Oct. 6, Dec. 1, 2023, 6–9 p.m.

Where: The storefronts and historic buildings of Logan’s downtown make one large art gallery.

More: Enjoy the food, music, art and other festivities that downtown Logan has to offer during the gallery walk.

cachearts.org

“Guardians of the Spirit,” 2022, Holly Wong; 22’Lx12’Hx4’; Silk and polyester organza, cellophane, dichroic film, vinyl table cloth, scanned images of the artist’s paintings and drawings.

When: First Friday of every month, 6–9 p.m.

Where: Galleries range from Weber State University to Ogden’s Union Station.

More: Ogden Contemporary Arts opens two new exhibits Friday, Aug. 4, during the First Friday Art Stroll, Emergence by Holly Wong & Spell Field by Stephanie Leitch. The two exhibitions feature artists whose work is centered around large-scale installations made from non-traditional materials. Attend the opening Aug. 4, 6-9 p.m. at OCA for the opening; the show will be on display until October 15th. In addition, an Artist Talk with Holly Wong will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Kimball Visual Art Center at Weber State University.

ogdencity.com

When: First Friday night of every month, 6–9 p.m.

Where: On and around Center Street in Downtown Provo

downtownprovo.com

When: First Friday of every month

Where: Helper Main Street

helpercity.net

Gallery MAR, a participating gallery of Park City Art Stoll, photo via Park City Gallery Association. FROM LEFT: Eileen Treasure, manager, Maren Mullin, owner, Rachelle Pimentel, fine art consultant. Gallery MAR celebrates 15 years this year.

When: Last Friday night of every month, 6–9 p.m.

Where: Main Street in Park City

More: Enjoy an evening of art, food, drinks, music and great company while strolling along scenic Main Street in Park City. See Park City Gallery Stroll’s 2023 Art Guide for participating galleries and exhibits.

parkcitygalleryassociation.com

When: Third Friday of every month, 6–9 p.m.

Where: Participating galleries are spread across the city, check out the map on their website for areas of high gallery concentration that will make for a proper walk.

More: Galleries often included in the monthly Salt Lake Gallery Stroll are a number of must-see fine arts institutions:

15th Street Gallery (15thstreetgallery.com): 15th Street Gallery is a beautiful and unique art gallery offering a diverse range of art by award-winning and emerging Utah artists. The gallery also features outstanding gifts and offers framing and art consultation services. The ambiance of this gallery allows us to rent our space for private and corporate events.

A Gallery (agalleryonline.com): Established in 1983, A Gallery/Allen + Alan Fine Art balances contemporary trends with fine art tradition. The spacious, award-winning gallery houses a distinctive collection of contemporary paintings, prints, photography and sculpture by established and select emerging artists.

Alpine Art (alpineartinc.com): Alpine Art has been providing fine art and custom framing from their location at 430 East South Temple since 1983. Alpine Art hosts ten receptions per year for featured local and regional artists. Alpine Art has four art consultants with more than sixty years of combined experience and a fully staffed picture-framing workshop. Together we can make any unique design concept come to life.

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques (anthonysfineart.com): Since 1984, Anthony’s has offered an extensive selection of paintings, sculptures, antique furniture, decorative arts and architectural elements. It boasts over 400 original works by early Utah artists, 19th and 20th-century American artists, European artists of the 17th through 20th centuries and 20th-century Russian artists.

Brushworks Gallery (brushworksgallery.com): For over 40 years Brushworks Gallery & Custom Framing has been one of Utah’s premier art galleries. Featuring a wide array of Utah artists as well as artists from many surrounding states, Brushworks specializes in oil paintings and watercolors and provides quality custom framing. Visit the recently remodeled space with more room to feature many artists you know and love in addition to many new up-and-comings.

Current Work (currentwork.art): Current Work presents contemporary art by emerging and established artists. We work with local, regional, and international artists to create thought-provoking exhibitions and programming in a welcoming environment. In addition to our dedicated art space in Salt Lake City’s Granary District, Current Work provides personalized fine art consultation services for individuals and businesses.

David Dee Fine Arts (daviddeefinearts.com): David Dee Fine Arts connects all levels of collectors with great art. Specializing in 19th and 20th-century American art with on emphasis on the West, as well as Japanese woodblock prints, the gallery offers appraisals, consultations, and other services for collectors. Located in an ideal space for viewing art in Salt Lake City’s Foothill neighborhood.

David Ericson Fine Art (davidericson-fineart.com): David Ericson Fine Art was established in October of 1978. Specializing in Utah painting and sculpture, Ericson emphasizes the importance of building collections and he remains very involved in consulting, appraising, research, writing and sales of contemporary and early Utah artists.

Evergreen Framing Co. & Gallery, Inc. (evergreengallery.com): Established in 1985, Evergreen Framing Co. and Gallery exhibits a selection of Utah artists’ works in a variety of subjects, styles and mediums including oils, pottery, photography and glass. Evergreen also offers a distinctive collection of unique gifts and jewelry including highly collectable Trollbeads, as well as full-service custom framing with a friendly experienced design staff.

Finch Lane Gallery (saltlakearts.org): The Finch Lane Gallery is open year-round and shows innovative artwork in a variety of media, including an annual holiday craft market that features more than 70 artists. We boast a long tradition of exhibiting artwork by Utah artists and being a center for artistic instruction and programming. Our historic space is located in Reservoir Park and is managed by the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

F. Weixler Gallery (fweixlerco.com): Located in the historic Avenues area, F. Weixler Co. features a diverse selection of contemporary and early Utah artists as well as custom-made furniture pieces. Featured in the showroom are paintings and sculptures by a variety of artists including: Valoy Eaton, Harrison Groutage, Kimbal Warren, Karl Thomas, Richard Murray, Earl Jones, Frank Huff, Dennis Smith, Kathleen Peterson, Martin Blundell, Evan Terry and Gary Smith.

HORNE Fine Art (hornefineart.com):HORNE Fine Art combines a family legacy in the arts going back to 1899, with national arts experience from New York, San Francisco and Santa Fe. Enjoy paintings by award-winning Utah painters at a convenient location just south of downtown. “The gallery itself is warm and inviting and offers SLC a great space to experience art.” – 15 Bytes.

Lanny Barnard Gallery (lannybarnardgallery.com):The Lanny Barnard Gallery exclusively represents oil paintings by Utah artist, Lanny Barnard. Barnard’s work has become the favorite of hundreds of admirers and collectors around the world. Her style is highly sensitive to her subject’s mood and tone. Here you will find wonderful landscapes, wildlife, sunsets, still lifes, aspen trees and portraits.

Mestizo Gallery (mestizocoffeehouse.com): Mestizo Gallery strives to enrich community through art and civic engagement, and seeks to give underrepresented artists and communities in Salt Lake City a voice.

Modern West Fine (modernwestfineart.com): Modern West was created to support contemporary artists whose work offers unique, imaginative interpretations of western land and people. Far more than eye-catching, their landscapes, portraits, collages, sculptures and traditional textiles offer a mesmerizing gateway into, and connection with, the spirit of the contemporary west.

Phillips Gallery (phillips-gallery.com): Established in 1965, Phillips Gallery represents regional artists working in traditional to contemporary styles in all media. Phillips Gallery participates in monthly Gallery Strolls and hosts ten exhibits each year with three floors of exhibit space. The gallery provides art services including consulting, installation, art leasing, payment plans and shipping, as well as an adjacent artist supply and professional frame shop.

Relics Framemakers & Gallery (relicsgallery.com): Relics Framemakers & Gallery has a rich history of exceptional fine art and award-winning custom picture framing. Established in 1976, Relics has been defined by their quality, selection and trendsetting frame design. Relics is known for their artistic eye, quality craftsmanship, outstanding fine art and customer satisfaction.

Southam Gallery (southamgallery.com): American Art Awards voted Southam Gallery Best in Utah 2019. In 1982, Linda Southam, opened a gallery exhibiting and celebrating the amazing talent of some of Utah’s award-winning landscape artists. Her daughter, Kimberly, twelve at the time, greeted guests and managed the punch bowl. Now FORTY YEARS LATER, the Southams continue welcoming fellow art lovers to their gallery! Free parking is available in the back of the building.

Urban Arts Gallery (utaharts.org): The Urban Arts Gallery is a non-profit art venue of the Utah Arts Alliance. The gallery features contemporary works by emerging and established Utah artists in the broad spectrum of street art to fine modern art, encouraging the appreciation of city life, cultural diversity and diverse art mediums. The space also includes a boutique where patrons can find unique, locally-made jewelry, t-shirts, prints and more.

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) (utahmoca.org): The award-winning Utah Museum of Contemporary Art presents current contemporary work using regional vernacular coupled with local and international talent. As a vibrant part of SLC’s urban landscape, the innovative programming UMOCA presents today will find a place of distinction in a new genre of art history tomorrow. Come explore our five gallery spaces, workshops, film and tours.

gallerystroll.org

