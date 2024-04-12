Utah Arts Festival Announces 2024 Music Headliners

You know summer is almost here when we start talking about the Utah Arts Festival. This year, the Utah Arts Festival will return to Salt Lake City June 28-30, 2024 to celebrate visual art, music, dance, film and community.

Friday, the Utah Arts Festival announced its headlining musical acts that will perform on the main festival stages throughout the weekend, including acts like Andy Frasco & the U.N. and Steely Dead.

“The Utah Arts Festival has a long history of presenting high-quality musical acts, many of whom are on the rise when they performed at the Festival and have since gone on to critical acclaim in their respective genres,” says Festival executive director, Aimee Dunsmore. Those acts that have gone on to the big-time include Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and Ben Harper.

“That’s part of the magic of this event, and this year’s slate is no different,” says Dunsmore. “Our 2024 musical headliners represent our desire to create a vibrant, welcoming and fun-loving environment where the community can come together and where art comes to life.” Festival organizers say that these incredible shows—and the community that turns out to engage with them—are what makes the Utah Arts Festival truly “the Great Utah Get-Together.”

Utah Arts Festival 2024 Musical Headliners

Steely Dead

Friday, June 28: Steely Dead

Steely Dead performs two sets on the Festival’s Amphitheater Stage. A 4-piece ensemble hailing from Denver, Colorado, Steely Dead is renowned for their unique blend of Grateful Dead and Steely Dan, performing soulful renditions of classic tunes.

Seo Jungmin

Friday, June 28: Seo Jungmin

Korean artist Seo Jungmin performs on the Festival Stage, offering a truly unique opportunity to see this artist. Having performed at SXSW, WOMEX and WOMAD, Seo Jungmin blends traditional and contemporary sounds with her 25-string Gayageum, shamanic vocals and percussion mesmerizing audiences. (This performance is made possible in part through the Performing Arts Global Exchange Program of Mid-Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.)

Andy Frasco of Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Saturday, June 29: Cool Cool Cool and Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Cool Cool Cool and Andy Frasco & the U.N. funk it up with a double bill on Festival’s scenic Amphitheater Stage. The colorful heart-thumping fun of Andy Frasco will pump up this summer’s Saturday night at the Utah Arts Festival. Andy Frasco & the U.N. are trailblazing DIY rebels within the touring circuit, celebrated for their dynamic musical fusion and unparalleled stage presence. With their latest release, L’Optimist (Fun Machine Records/Soundly), the band showcases Andy Frasco’s horn-infused positivity and power.

“I fight depression every single day,” Frasco shares. “Optimism is my weapon against it. I write optimistic songs because they keep me moving forward. We’re all in this together, and everyone needs a little optimism to persevere.” Andy Frasco & The U.N. continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their infectious energy and heartfelt message, proving that optimism and music are powerful catalysts for change.

Cool Cool Cool

In between their Northlands Music & Arts Festival in New Hampshire and High Sierra Music Festival in California, Cool Cool Cool will stop off in Salt Lake City to stir up the Utah Arts Festival. A genre-defying force, Cool Cool Cool (former members of Turkuaz) seamlessly blends funk, house and R&B to craft a unique and energetic sound–fronted by dynamic vocals and backed by a tight horn section, swirling synths, and a groove-laden rhythm section.

The Plastic Cherries

Sunday, June 30: The Plastic Cherries and future.exboyfriend

The Plastic Cherries and future.exboyfriend will take the Festival by storm with indie electro-pop flair. The Plastic Cherries began as a home recording project making songs on old tape machines. Inspired by glam, soft rock, shoegaze, Elliott Smith, and their dog, Shelby and Joe Maddock formulated their first album, Sunshine, and evolved to include pianist Natalie Hamilton, drummer Wayne Burdick and bassist Stephen Cox. You can hear the pop sensibility and experience the theatrics of their heroes in one compact act. Homegrown in SLC and included in 2023’s Kilby Block Party, they have shared festival stages with the Pixies, The Strokes and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs among others. Their new album beginning with Lovers On The Run is an expansive sequel to their lo-fi debut, telling a psychedelic story of escape and return invoking Ziggy Stardust, Rock Horror, and the B-52s.

future.exboyfriend

Another up-and-coming Utah local, future.exboyfriend has carved out an addictive indie-pop sound with a side of funk and disco. Lead singer Tyler Harris offers soaring vocals and thoughtful lyrics to create a sound with Isaac Paul and Ian Kirby. Their latest album, FXB, is driven by this unique electro-pop groove and percussive bass lines. Just try not to dance to songs like “High at the Gym” and “Hazy.”

Additional artists, performers, and films will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information visit The Utah Arts Festival website uaf.org.

