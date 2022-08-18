Utah Beer Fest Takes Up LGBTQ+ Cause This Weekend

Utah Beer Fest is back! For beer lovers, The Gateway is the place to be this weekend for the 12th Annual Utah Beer Festival. As with previous years, Utah Beer Fest will feature more than 200 different beers, in addition merchandise vendors, a special VIP area and the International Beer Room.

New this year at Utah’s largest beer festival, the festival has announced a philanthropic partnership with the American Cancer Society of Utah’s Colors of Cancer initiative to raise cancer screening awareness in the LGBTQ+ community. The initiative comes following research that shows that the LGBTQ+ community carries a disproportionate burden of cancer, has distinctive risk factors, and faces additional barriers to accessing health care.

The initiative will include a silent auction to raise funds for ACS’s Colors of Cancer, and organizers say the money raised through the event will stay here in Utah to help break down the barriers that exist between the LGBTQ community and access to care. Those interested in learning more can also register to receive updates on the initiative and its $50,000 goal.

In addition to the cause and the beer, attendees can also expect live music at Utah Beer Fest. The main stage lineup for both nights follows.

Photo courtesy The Gateway

Saturday, August 20:

Ghostowne, 4 p.m.

Dead Zephyrs, 5 p.m.

Two Old Guys, 6 p.m.

Hoodoo Child, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 21:

Leetham, 4 p.m.

Michael Louis Austin, 5 p.m.

Caleb and the Canvas, 6 p.m.

Makisi, 7 p.m.

Sample pours are available in 5-ounce sizes with 12 ounce pours available for draft beer only. This year’s participating breweries, cideries and manufacturers include:

Anchor Brewing

Angry Orchard

Ballast Point

Beer Zombies

Belching Beaver

Bewilder Brewing Co.

Black Butte Non-alcoholic

Boulevard Brewing

Buenavida Hard Seltzer

Cayman Jack

Corona Extra

Denver Beer Co.

Deschutes Brewery

Dogfish Head Craft Brewed Ales

Dos Equis

Epic Brewing

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

A. Fisher Brewing Co.

Flying Embers

Grid City

Gruner Brothers Brewing Guinness

Hans Kombucha

Heber Valley Brewing Company

Hopkins Brewing Company

Jiant

Kiitos Brewing

La Colombe

Lagunitas

Moab Brewery

Modelo

Monaco

Mountain West Hard Cider

Mamachari Kombucha

Ogden River Brewing

Jack Daniels

Proper Brewing Co.

Peroni

Park City Brewing

RoHa Brewing Project

Road House Brewing Co.

Rogue Salt Fire Brewing Co.

Salt Flats Brewing Co.

Sapporo

Sawtooth Brewery

Shades Brewing

Silver Reef Brewing Co.

Squatters Craft Beers

Stella Artois

Stem Ciders

Stone Brewing

Strap Tank Brewing Co.

T.F. Brewing

Talisman Brewing Company

Truly

Twisted Tea

Uinta Brewing

Upslope Brewing Company

UTOG Brewing Company

Wasatch Brewery

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Worthy Brewing

ZOA

Utah Beer Fest tickets are $25 for single-day General Admission (which includes $20 of punch token value) or $90 for VIP tickets. A two-day VIP experience ticket is $150 (VIP includes a private serving area, exclusive beers, appetizers, additional food, swag bags and a single day ticket admission). Tickets are available at UtahBeerFestival.com.

