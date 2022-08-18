Utah Beer Fest Takes Up LGBTQ+ Cause This Weekend

Utah Beer Fest is back! For beer lovers, The Gateway is the place to be this weekend for the 12th Annual Utah Beer Festival. As with previous years, Utah Beer Fest will feature more than 200 different beers, in addition merchandise vendors, a special VIP area and the International Beer Room.
New this year at Utah’s largest beer festival, the festival has announced a philanthropic partnership with the American Cancer Society of Utah’s Colors of Cancer initiative to raise cancer screening awareness in the LGBTQ+ community. The initiative comes following research that shows that the LGBTQ+ community carries a disproportionate burden of cancer, has distinctive risk factors, and faces additional barriers to accessing health care.
The initiative will include a silent auction to raise funds for ACS’s Colors of Cancer, and organizers say the money raised through the event will stay here in Utah to help break down the barriers that exist between the LGBTQ community and access to care. Those interested in learning more can also register to receive updates on the initiative and its $50,000 goal.
In addition to the cause and the beer, attendees can also expect live music at Utah Beer Fest. The main stage lineup for both nights follows.
Saturday, August 20:
- Ghostowne, 4 p.m.
- Dead Zephyrs, 5 p.m.
- Two Old Guys, 6 p.m.
- Hoodoo Child, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 21:
- Leetham, 4 p.m.
- Michael Louis Austin, 5 p.m.
- Caleb and the Canvas, 6 p.m.
- Makisi, 7 p.m.
Sample pours are available in 5-ounce sizes with 12 ounce pours available for draft beer only. This year’s participating breweries, cideries and manufacturers include:
- Anchor Brewing
- Angry Orchard
- Ballast Point
- Beer Zombies
- Belching Beaver
- Bewilder Brewing Co.
- Black Butte Non-alcoholic
- Boulevard Brewing
- Buenavida Hard Seltzer
- Cayman Jack
- Corona Extra
- Denver Beer Co.
- Deschutes Brewery
- Dogfish Head Craft Brewed Ales
- Dos Equis
- Epic Brewing
- Firestone Walker Brewing Company
- A. Fisher Brewing Co.
- Flying Embers
- Grid City
- Gruner Brothers Brewing
- Guinness
- Hans Kombucha
- Heber Valley Brewing Company
- Hopkins Brewing Company
- Jiant
- Kiitos Brewing
- La Colombe
- Lagunitas
- Moab Brewery
- Modelo
- Monaco
- Mountain West Hard Cider
- Mamachari Kombucha
- Ogden River Brewing
- Jack Daniels
- Proper Brewing Co.
- Peroni
- Park City Brewing
- RoHa Brewing Project
- Road House Brewing Co.
- Rogue
- Salt Fire Brewing Co.
- Salt Flats Brewing Co.
- Sapporo
- Sawtooth Brewery
- Shades Brewing
- Silver Reef Brewing Co.
- Squatters Craft Beers
- Stella Artois
- Stem Ciders
- Stone Brewing
- Strap Tank Brewing Co.
- T.F. Brewing
- Talisman Brewing Company
- Truly
- Twisted Tea
- Uinta Brewing
- Upslope Brewing Company
- UTOG Brewing Company
- Wasatch Brewery
- White Claw Hard Seltzer
- Worthy Brewing
- ZOA
Utah Beer Fest tickets are $25 for single-day General Admission (which includes $20 of punch token value) or $90 for VIP tickets. A two-day VIP experience ticket is $150 (VIP includes a private serving area, exclusive beers, appetizers, additional food, swag bags and a single day ticket admission). Tickets are available at UtahBeerFestival.com.
For more beer-flavored adventures, check out Salt Lake magazine’s Food and Drink and City Life sections. Subscribe to receive the latest issue delivered to your home.