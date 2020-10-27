Robbie Fairchild has achieved rockstar status. Even for someone who leaps for a living, he couldn’t have anticipated how his jump from principal dancer with the New York City Ballet to a starring role on Broadway would change his life. Doors have opened not only on stage but on every conceivable screen, from Hollywood to Netflix to morning shows and Instagram.

During a recent guest solo performance with Ballet West, his lightning speed footwork resembled a stone skimming water, his jaw- dropping leaps suspended gravity and his dazzling smile underscored his athletic, old-school swagger. Eclipsing the polite applause usually reserved for ballets, the crowd’s roar implied an even deeper level of devotion. Fairchild, after all, is a hometown hero—another dance celebrity born, raised and professionally trained in Utah.

A Desert Dance Mecca