Your Week Ahead: April 29—May 5

May is almost here and we have compiled a list of local events happening this week for you to enjoy. From playing pub trivia with friends to shopping for mom at a maker’s market, the city is as lively as ever. For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!
Monday 04/29
What: Smashburger Mondays
Where: Scion Cider
When: 04/29 at 6 p.m until sold out
Scion Cider hosts another Smashburger Monday with burgers from their neighbor C9 market! Enjoy a beefy burger with a unique cider pour, or ask your bartenders to curate a flight!
What: May We All, A Country Musical
Where: Hale Center Theatre
When: 04/29 at 7:30 p.m.
A brand-new country musical featuring the music of Dolly, Johnny Cash, Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, Reba and John Denver. The musical follows small-town singer Join Jenna as she takes to the big stage in Nashville. The show runs until June 8th. Tickets start at $63.
Tuesday 04/30
What: Pub Trivia
Where: Drift Lounge at Woodbine
When: 04/30 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Presented by Geeks Who Drink Small Batch Trivia, this weekly trivia night brings together individuals with a passion for pop culture, science, history, and those who just want to come out and have a good time. Come early to grab a spot as space is limited.
What: Open Jam Night
Where: Bar Named Sue (Highland Location)
When: 04/29 at 9:30 p.m.
Bring your instrument and come prepared with a song of your genre of choice to Bar Named Sue’s new Open Jam Session featuring a live band. Sign-ups start at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday 05/01
What: Mural Talk
Where: PDQ, 2200 S. Main St
When: 05/01 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mural Talk is an “ask me anything” open panel discussion with participating Mural Fest artists. Come early to meet the artist during the social session, and then join the discussion as they answer your questions. This is a free event, but requires registration to reserve a seat.
Friday 05/03
What: Creator’s Collective Mother’s Day Market
Where: 975 S West Temple
When: 05/03 at 2 p.m to 7 p.m
A local pop-up market that is free to attend and features dozens of local artisans. Shop home goods, art, clothing jewelry and more, other event highlights include live music, permanent jewelry and piercings.
What: Plazapalooza
Where: Snowbird
When: 05/03 at 2 p.m to 5 p.m
Celebrate spring and dance the afternoon away with live music from 2 to 5 p.m. on Snowbird’s upstairs plaza. May 3rd will feature tunes from Meander Cat with food and drinks available from Subie Shack or the Birdfeeder.
Saturday 05/04
What: Utah Food Festival
Where: Natural History Museum
When: 05/04 and 05/05 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
Indulge your taste buds at the Utah Food Festival where guests can sample and shop an array of tantalizing flavors from local artisans. Workshops from Harmons, Caputos, Caffe Ibis, Prime Corn and Wasatch Community Gardens will lead guests through insightful lessons. Festival entry is included with regular museum admission, reserve your ticket here.
What: Derby Day
Where: Laurel Brasserie & Bar
When: 05/04 at 4 p.m to 6 p.m.
Don your best Churchil Downs-themed attire and lounge on Laurel’s patio with live music, prize opportunities, complimentary passed apps and more. Tickets are $25 each.
What: Cindo De Mayo Fiesta
Where: Millcreek Common
When: 05/04 at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A free, all-ages fiesta featuring rollerskating, live music, Latin heritage performers, Mexican snacks, games and a giant pinata.
What: Draper’s Cinco De Mayo Festival 2024
Where: Draper Park, 12501 S 1300 E, Draper
When: 05/04 at 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m.
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a free festival featuring tons of activities for the whole family.
What: Mural Fest Mural Walk 2023
Where: South Salt Lake
When: 05/04 at 4 p.m to 8 p.m.
Celebrate the opening of the 7th annual Mural Walk presented by the SLC Arts Council. This self-guided walking/biking tour features 14 new murals, along with live music, food trucks and more.
What: 9th Annual Lagerpalooza Homebrew Competition
Where: Bewilder Brewing
When: 05/04 at 11 a.m
The 2024 homebrewing competition invites the public to taste last year’s winning homebrew recipe brewed by Bohemian Brewery. Come enjoy music, games, food, and yes, beer.
What: Cinco De Mayo Weekend
Where: Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club
When: 05/04-05/05
Get ready for an epic Cinco De May weekend at Flanker starting with the Canelo v. Munguia fight at 6 p.m. Keep the celebration going with a post-fight party with DJ Steve C on the turntables. Recover and recharge the next day with Flanker’s Cinco De Mayo brunch.
Sunday 05/05
What: Patio Tiki Party
Where: Lucky 13 Bar and Grill
When: 05/05 at 5 p.m to 1 a.m
Lucky 13’s annual tiki party to celebrate the opening of their spacious patio.
What: Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market
Where: The Gateway
When: 05/05 at 10 a.m to 3 p.m
The Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market captures the essence of sustainable living, fun-filled community spirit and the charming allure of a small town. The vibrant market brings together local organic produce, artisans and eco-conscious vendors.