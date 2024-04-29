Your Week Ahead: April 29—May 5

May is almost here and we have compiled a list of local events happening this week for you to enjoy. From playing pub trivia with friends to shopping for mom at a maker’s market, the city is as lively as ever. For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 04/29

What: Smashburger Mondays

Where: Scion Cider

When: 04/29 at 6 p.m until sold out

Scion Cider hosts another Smashburger Monday with burgers from their neighbor C9 market! Enjoy a beefy burger with a unique cider pour, or ask your bartenders to curate a flight!

What: May We All, A Country Musical

Where: Hale Center Theatre

When: 04/29 at 7:30 p.m.

A brand-new country musical featuring the music of Dolly, Johnny Cash, Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, Reba and John Denver. The musical follows small-town singer Join Jenna as she takes to the big stage in Nashville. The show runs until June 8th. Tickets start at $63.

Tuesday 04/30

What: Pub Trivia

Where: Drift Lounge at Woodbine

When: 04/30 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Presented by Geeks Who Drink Small Batch Trivia, this weekly trivia night brings together individuals with a passion for pop culture, science, history, and those who just want to come out and have a good time. Come early to grab a spot as space is limited.

What: Open Jam Night

Where: Bar Named Sue (Highland Location)

When: 04/29 at 9:30 p.m.

Bring your instrument and come prepared with a song of your genre of choice to Bar Named Sue’s new Open Jam Session featuring a live band. Sign-ups start at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday 05/01

What: Mural Talk

Where: PDQ, 2200 S. Main St

When: 05/01 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mural Talk is an “ask me anything” open panel discussion with participating Mural Fest artists. Come early to meet the artist during the social session, and then join the discussion as they answer your questions. This is a free event, but requires registration to reserve a seat.

Friday 05/03

What: Creator’s Collective Mother’s Day Market

Where: 975 S West Temple

When: 05/03 at 2 p.m to 7 p.m

A local pop-up market that is free to attend and features dozens of local artisans. Shop home goods, art, clothing jewelry and more, other event highlights include live music, permanent jewelry and piercings.

What: Plazapalooza

Where: Snowbird

When: 05/03 at 2 p.m to 5 p.m

Celebrate spring and dance the afternoon away with live music from 2 to 5 p.m. on Snowbird’s upstairs plaza. May 3rd will feature tunes from Meander Cat with food and drinks available from Subie Shack or the Birdfeeder.

Saturday 05/04

What: Utah Food Festival

Where: Natural History Museum

When: 05/04 and 05/05 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Indulge your taste buds at the Utah Food Festival where guests can sample and shop an array of tantalizing flavors from local artisans. Workshops from Harmons, Caputos, Caffe Ibis, Prime Corn and Wasatch Community Gardens will lead guests through insightful lessons. Festival entry is included with regular museum admission, reserve your ticket here.

What: Derby Day

Where: Laurel Brasserie & Bar

When: 05/04 at 4 p.m to 6 p.m.

Don your best Churchil Downs-themed attire and lounge on Laurel’s patio with live music, prize opportunities, complimentary passed apps and more. Tickets are $25 each.

What: Cindo De Mayo Fiesta

Where: Millcreek Common

When: 05/04 at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A free, all-ages fiesta featuring rollerskating, live music, Latin heritage performers, Mexican snacks, games and a giant pinata.

What: Draper’s Cinco De Mayo Festival 2024

Where: Draper Park, 12501 S 1300 E, Draper

When: 05/04 at 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a free festival featuring tons of activities for the whole family.

What: Mural Fest Mural Walk 2023

Where: South Salt Lake

When: 05/04 at 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

Celebrate the opening of the 7th annual Mural Walk presented by the SLC Arts Council. This self-guided walking/biking tour features 14 new murals, along with live music, food trucks and more.

What: 9th Annual Lagerpalooza Homebrew Competition

Where: Bewilder Brewing

When: 05/04 at 11 a.m

The 2024 homebrewing competition invites the public to taste last year’s winning homebrew recipe brewed by Bohemian Brewery. Come enjoy music, games, food, and yes, beer.

What: Cinco De Mayo Weekend

Where: Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club

When: 05/04-05/05

Get ready for an epic Cinco De May weekend at Flanker starting with the Canelo v. Munguia fight at 6 p.m. Keep the celebration going with a post-fight party with DJ Steve C on the turntables. Recover and recharge the next day with Flanker’s Cinco De Mayo brunch.

Sunday 05/05

What: Patio Tiki Party

Where: Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

When: 05/05 at 5 p.m to 1 a.m

Lucky 13’s annual tiki party to celebrate the opening of their spacious patio.

What: Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market

Where: The Gateway

When: 05/05 at 10 a.m to 3 p.m

The Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market captures the essence of sustainable living, fun-filled community spirit and the charming allure of a small town. The vibrant market brings together local organic produce, artisans and eco-conscious vendors.