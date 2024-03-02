Top Docs: Utah Facial Plastics

One of the leading questions new arrivals seek to answer is ways to locate quality medical care, facilities, specialists and health-care professionals to address their medical and wellness needs. In this special advertising section, Salt Lake magazine invites our partners in the profession to share their expertise in a range of specialties and other health and wellness options.

The Face Place: Utah Facial Plastics Delivers Transformation You Can Trust

With a sterling reputation built over 17 years of business, Utah Facial Plastics customers and staff have given the medical spa its defining nickname: “The Face Place.”

With three double-board facial plastic surgeons who also specialize in hair restoration, Utah Facial Plastics is a one-stop shop for any and all face, neck, and hair procedures. The offices in Draper and Layton hug the Wasatch Front, making it easy to visit no matter what side of Salt Lake or Davis County you live in.

Founded by Dr. Scott Thompson, Utah Facial Plastics’ entire staff for both surgical and nonsurgical services is filled with highly trained and celebrated experts from top to bottom. You might even call them virtuosos—and in Dr. Thompson’s case, you’d be exactly right. After graduating from Utah State University with a double major in premedical education and piano performance, Dr. Thompson went on to complete his medical training at the University of Rochester in New York.

After opening both Utah Facial Plastics offices in 2006, the growth has been explosive. In just the last decade, the staff has grown from a handful of providers and support staff to a roster of more than 70 dedicated professionals. Dr. Thompson’s expertise is now complemented by that of Dr. Douglas Henstrom and Dr. James Manning. Not to be remiss, the group also boasts a fabulous crew of six nurse injectors, five estheticians and one NP laser specialist for equally impactful procedures.

“It’s incredible to see what a team of professionals can achieve when they share common values and a common goal of delivering the best patient care and aesthetic results possible,” says Dr. Henstrom. “Each member works hard to exceed patient expectations and with the reputation we hold, that is a high bar that we continue to push beyond. It comes easy when there’s a common passion for what we do and our team truly enjoys working together and being part of each patient’s aesthetic journey.”

But even after building a med spa that stands out in Utah’s seemingly endless array of plastic surgery clinics, the Utah Facial Plastics professionals strive to positively affect the outside world as well. Dr. Thompson heads out on humanitarian trips each year to treat children with congenital deformities in Ecuador. That’s how he and Dr. Henstrom got connected in the first place. Dr. Manning has recently joined in on these impactful medical missions, making this philanthropy trio a well-rounded group in the cosmetic world.

“I entered the field of medicine, hoping to find ways to share my skills with the less fortunate at some point. I became attracted to the field of plastic surgery, partially because of my interest in the anatomy of the face and neck, but also because of the transformative changes that can be created reconstructively and aesthetically with surgery of the face. It has been very gratifying for me to visit different countries around the world for many years and share with those who don’t have access to these resources. I am especially grateful to my patients because ultimately they are the ones that make it possible for us to do this work,” says Dr. Thompson.

Anchored by values of caring, compassion and a mantra that “plastic surgery should not look or feel plastic,” Utah Facial Plastics truly is a place worthy of your trust.

Dr. Douglas Henstrom

Dr. James Manning

Dr. Scott Thompson

723 E. 12200 South, Draper

2255 N. 1700 West, Layton

Utahfacialplastics.com

801-776-2220