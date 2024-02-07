Buy Your Valentine’s Day Flowers from Utah’s Finest Florists

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the days ahead are the time for card writing, reservation making, and gift-shopping (perhaps for something shiny). For a breathtaking gesture with a bit of Utah flavor, consider ordering a specialty bouquet from one of many talented floral vendors around the state. See below for a full roundup of Utah florist Valentine’s Day deals!

Utah Florist Valentine’s Day Deals 2024

Jacquelyn’s Floral Designs

Jaquelyn’s Floral Designs, a Davis and Utah-County-based floral designer, has a perfect bouquet of Valentine’s Day flowers for your valentine, whether they prefer a bouquet of red roses or a more elaborate, custom bouquet with all of the colors of the rainbow. Inquire and place orders on Instagram by February 1.

@jacquelynsfloraldesigns

Every Blooming Thing

EBT in SLC has a lineup of modern twists on classic romantic gestures all lined up to make you look good this year. Whether you are looking to spend $65 or $300, the Every Blooming Thing team has a stunning classic option ready for you. See the full collection on their site here.

1344 S. 2100 East, SLC

Cactus & Tropicals

Let your love bloom with a little help from Cactus and Tropicals. This year’s Valentine’s Specials include perfectly pink Barbie-inspired arrangements, signature succulent planters, traditional vase bouquets and more. Take a peek at their varied lineup: cactusandtropicals.com

2735 S. 2000 East, SLC

12252 Draper Gate Drive, Draper

Sadie Sunshine Floristry

For those looking for a more affordable option this Valentine’s Day, Sadie Sunshine Floristry has Valentine’s Day floral arrangements ranging from their $8 Valentine’s Day Mini Vase to their $125 Large Valentine’s Day Centerpiece. Based in Provo, Sadie Sunshine is owned by Sadie Nelson, an assistant wedding director turned custom florist. Delivery available.

Serves Provo and beyond

Botanical Eden

SLC online-based floral shop Botanical Eden has a whole host of various goodies available for your sweetheart, whether they go for a classic vase of roses or a heart-shaped box of treats and sweets. Browse all of their floral and foodie offerings on their site, with a budget range of around $15-$280.

Serving the Salt Lake Valley

The Granary Floral

Wrapped bouquets, garden vases, and beyond, The Granary in Layton has three simply stunning arrangements on special for Love Day 2024. Choose from a garden favorite planter, a wrapped variety bouquet, or a classic luxurious dozen roses as your gift this year. Inquire via instagram @thegranaryfloral.

2463 W Gentile St., Layton

Flowers by Mandy

For our Provo lovers, Flowers by Mandy will have hand-tied tulip bouquets, including a woody stem heart backdrop for $85. Color options include red, pink, and light purple – place your orders on flowersbymandy.org!

Serving Provo & Utah County

Bloomique

We never want to miss out on a chic boutique gifting opportunity. Bloomique’s pretty-in-pink Love Songs collection is the perfect chance to bring some lovely aesthetics to your home this Valentine’s season. Plus, a bonus – their floral team is constructing a Valentine’s Day floral installation on February 10 at the Heart of Provo sign. Talk about the perfect February photo op!

4746 University Ave., Provo

Installation:

Heart of Provo Sign

February 10, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

300 S. University Ave., Provo

Kristin’s Flowers

Pick up a pretty pack of blooms and goodies from Kristin’s Flowers. In collaboration with Pretty Little Plumbs, the shop’s V-Day special includes bouquets, vase arrangements and heart-shaped, custom-designed charcuterie platters for two. Pickup available locally in Southern Salt Lake City – DM for inquiries at @kristinsflowers.

Serving SLC

Jolley’s Gifts and Floral

From elegant beauty to retro-chic, Jolley’s Gift and Floral in SLC has an arrangement for any style of gal. Each version of their lovely Valentine’s sprays are available as a vase/boxed arrangement, or as a loose hand tied wrap for impromptu giving. Arrangements range from $50-$150 this year, and the packaging is oh-so-darling.

1676 E. 1300 S., Salt Lake City

Farmhouse Florist

Sydney, the head Farmhouse Florist, is located in the heart of the Uinta mountains. Sydney and her team have three Valentine’s Day packages ranging from $67-$175. Not only does the Farmhouse Florist team provide a rose-assortment bouquet in these packages, but they can also include chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate and vanilla raspberry cupcakes from Coalville-based Triple M Bakery and/or a bracelet stack from Lily Jade & Co., depending on which package you choose, to warm the heart of that special someone. Delivery available.

2284 So. Springhollow Rd., Kamas

Flower Bar Co.

Whether you’re looking for an arrangement that’s loud and proud or one that is subtle and sweet, Flower Bar Co. has what you’re looking for. With prices ranging from $65 for their Petite Hand-tied Bouquet to $250 for a custom arrangement, those looking to impress their date this holiday have a wide variety of bouquets and flowers to present to their sweetheart. Delivery available.

123 S. Main St, #4, Heber

Native Flower Company

If you’re looking for something more unique during this holiday of love, Native Flower Co. has gifts from bonbons to blossoms and everything in between. Show up to your Valentine’s dinner with their $300 bouquet titled “The Grand Gesture,” give your sweetie some sweet chocolate-covered Oreos or show your Galentine some love with their “Be My Galentine” candle. Gifts range from $14-$299. Delivery available.

1448 E. 2700 S., SLC

Orchid Dynasty

Orchid Dynasty has a collection of unique flora including orchids, succulents and much more. In addition to their lovely plants, Orchid Dynasty also offers a Hearts Delights Gourmet Box which includes chocolates, boxes from Lark’s Fine Foods and a puzzle greeting. Prices for their Valentine’s Day special flowers and arrangements range from $60 to $400. Delivery available.

365 West 900 South, SLC

Bleu Floral

Bundles, bouquets and baskets – what could be more quaint? Bleu Floral’s “I like you a lot” and “I love you a lot” arrangements are full of color and whimsy for a fun-filled Valentine’s Day. Delivery available.

Serving Utah and California

Blooms and Company

Rich and colorful, moody and marvelous! Blooms & Co.’s oh-so-classic rose bunches are available now, ranching from $60-$100 (and you know they have sweet treats on board as well!) See their full selection on their website this season.

1586 East 3900 South, SLC

Designed by Kenn

In yet another killer collab, wedding stylist Designed by Kenn has put together the cutest bundles we ever did see: frilly florals plus hand-designed vintage cakes and cookies? Sign us up. Desserts come from the talented baker Event Cakes by Han, and the florals will be crafted by Kenn herself. Pickup available in Kaysville and SLC.

Based in Kaysville

Erin Taylor Floral

Double the deals at Erin Taylor Floral! When you buy a lovely Valentine’s bouquet at a 20% discount, Erin is also offering 20% off a wedding day package booked in February. Run, don’t walk, to get your love day and wedding day florals covered.

Based in Alpine

Paintbrush Floral

If you’re up in snowy Logan, we have the perfect Valentine’s stop for your – Paintbrush Floral‘s Valentine’s pop up at Grounds for Coffee. Paintbrush Floral is offering two different sizes of bouquets, and they can be pre-ordered for pickup or custom-arranged on the day-of.

Grounds for Coffee Popup

27 N Main Street, Logan

This post was originally published on our sister publication, Utah Bride and Groom magazine, find more of their inspiring content here!

