Spooky season is back and we are here for it! If you’re ready to get in the sprit of the season before trick-or-treaters come knocking, there’s nothing more quintessentially Halloween than a terrifying haunted house. Whether you’re looking for intense scares or something more gentle for your little ones, these Utah haunted houses have something you this October.

If You Can Survive Repeated Nightmares: Nightmare on 13th

Nightmare on 13th offers a variety of ways to get seriously spooked. With not one but two haunted attractions, there is a scare for everyone. The haunted house features 13 themed nightmares from hoodoo queens and clowns to witches and beasts. If you can survive this, the VIP exclusive attraction, X-Scream, offers even more intense and interactive scares.

General Admission: $22-$29

320 W. 1300 South, SLC

801-467-8100

If You’re Not Scared of Cannibals: Haunted Forest

Cletus Snodgrass and his family made the trek out west with the pioneers in 1848. Settling on the shores of Utah Lake, Cletus became known for his moonshine. His secret ingredient––human blood. As a result, legend claims that Cletus’s son Otis grew up with a vampiric thirst for blood. Although the Snodgrass family died long ago, rumor has it that Otis still haunts the surrounding forest of his childhood home, trying to satisfy his thirst via unsuspecting visitors to the Haunted Forest.

General Admission: $27

6000 W. 6400 North, American Fork

801-903-3039

Photo courtesy Strangling Brothers Haunted Circus

Where to Go If You Saw “It” Five Times in Theaters: Strangling Brothers Haunted Circus

According to legend, there was once a sinister ringmaster that travelled around with his mysterious circus. He was an evil boss––torturing and even killing them. One day, two especially ruthless workers decided they had had enough, and they band together to strangle the ringmaster, earning their name of the “Strangling Brothers.” The two brothers surpassed the ringmaster in their cruelty and continue to run a twisted, wicked circus. You can go visit them today, but no promises you’ll make it out.

General Admission: $26-$29

632 E. 1500 South, American Fork

801-850-8060

Where to See the Dead: Dead City Haunted House

The owner of Dead City Haunted House combined his love for animatronics and robotics with haunted houses. Go to this attraction to see some of his extravagant and terrifying automations. If you or a friend are a little more squeamish, this haunted house also has a less scary option.

General Admission: $24-$26

5425 S. Vine St., Murray

801-890-5335

If You Want to Go Insane: Asylum 49

Set in an old hospital built in 1949, this haunted attraction will give you a scare that will last long after you leave. The Asylum allows full contact, so watch out—Asylum 49 is always looking for new patients.

General Admission: $30

140 E. 200 South, Tooele

435-882-8856

Photo courtesy Castle of Chaos

Where to Get Just the Right Amount of Scared: Castle of Chaos

The Castle of Chaos is notorious for turning its victims’ worst nightmares into a horrifying reality. Beware as you struggle through an underground labyrinth of terror. You can pick your level of fear at this attraction, and if you are brave enough, Castle of Chaos offers an extra intense option for 18+ only.

General Admission: $25-$30

Location: 7980 S. State St., Midvale

385-216-8915

Photo courtesy Fear Factory

If You Like Paranormal Activity: Fear Factory

Formerly owned by Portland Cement Works, this factory was the site of at least 11 documented deaths with its workers dying from tragic falls into boiling vats, dismemberment and mutilation by machinery. After Portland Cement Works finally had to close their doors, many other businesses tried to set up shop in the factory, but none could ever last. Finally, the Fear Factory acquired the haunted property and it has been a fan favorite ever since. To celebrate their tenth anniversary, Fear Factory added new features this year.

General Admission: $28-$33

666 W. 800 South, SLC

801-692-3327

Where to Take Your Kids: Haunted Halloween Haven

If you are looking for a spooky Halloween outing for the entire family, the Haunted Halloween Haven is the place to go. Run by a local neighborhood family, Haunted Halloween Haven avoids anything gory or inappropriate for kids. Plus, it’s free! This year the walk-through will be open from Oct. 27-30.

General Admission: Free

1641 S. Oak View Lane, Spanish Fork

If You Want to Experience a Real-life Urban Legend: Haunted Kay’s Cross

In the 1940s, a 20-foot stone cross appeared in the woods of Kaysville. No one knew who built it. To the bewilderment of the locals, the cross mysteriously exploded in 1992. Over the years, there have been countless reports of paranormal activity in those woods. The most common of these reports being of a hooded man standing in the distance, axe in hand…

General Admission: $15

388 Boynton Road, Kaysville

385-288-9544

Where to Get Shot at By a Zombie: Nightmare Acres at Black Island Farms

This year, Black Island Farms has upped the ante with the new addition of zombie apocalypse laser tag. Finally, all you have learned from watching The Walking Dead can be put to the test. If you survive, test your way-finding skills by trying to navigate their haunted corn maze. With four acres of terror, be wary as you never know what will be lurking around the next corner. As they say, “pay to get in and pray to get out.”

General Admission: $25

2075 S. 4000 West, Syracuse

801-825-6236

Read more about X-scream and the other new nightmares at Nightmare on 13th. Subscribe to Salt Lake magazine.