Holiday Makers Markets in Utah this Weekend

‘Tis the season to love local, especially when it comes to gift-giving. Whether you’re looking for a sentimental gift for a loved one or a white elephant novelty for under $10, Utah makers and artisans have you covered. And as holiday shoppers know all too well (and others seem to forget year after year) it’s never too early to start hunting for goods. To kickstart the season, consider these holiday makers markets happening throughout Utah this weekend.

ChristKINDLmarkt

A unique shopping experience inspired by traditional German Christmas markets is coming to This Is The Place Heritage Park. The weekend market features 90+ vendor booths selling unique gifts and craft food. Children and adults can also enjoy storytelling, a petting zoo and a scavenger hunt.

Nov. 30 – Dec. 3., 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., SLC.

Craft Lake City Holiday Market

The fourth annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market in Ogden gives shoppers the opportunity to meet makers and artisans from across the state. The two-day market features over 120 food and goods vendors. Admission is $5-7.

Dec. 2, 5 p.m.–10 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Ogden Union Station 2245 Wall Ave, Ogden.

Dickens’ Christmas Festival

In the spirit of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ this unique entertainment and shopping experience features Olde English shops and Victorian-era characters. You might even converse with Queen Victoria herself as you wander through the streets of Old London. Admission is $8–10.

Nov. 30 – Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dixie Convention Center

1835 Convention Center Dr., St. George

2022 Hanukkah Market

Presented by the JCC, this year’s Hanukkah Market features live music, a book sale, local vendors, food and more.

Dec. 4, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

JCC Social Hall

2 North Medical Drive, SLC

Holiday Open House & Art Fair

Shop handmade gifts like glass art, jewelry, fiber art and more at Red Butte Garden’s holiday market. Shoppers can also take 10% off all Garden Gift Shop purchases for an even brighter shopping experience.

Dec. 3–4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Richard K. Hemingway Orangerie

300 Wakara Way, SLC

Love Local Holiday Market

Wasatch Community Gardens presents its first holiday market featuring over 30 food vendors, makers and holiday activities. The indoor/outdoor market is all done up with a decorated tree forest, food trucks and craft stations. Admission is $5.

Dec. 3, 3 p.m.–8 p.m.

Wasatch Community Gardens’ Campus

629 E 800 S, SLC

Makers Market at Create PC

The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County announces a seasonal pop-up shop. The holiday shopping experience features 70 local artisans, makers and entrepreneurs selling various hand-made goods, including furniture, ornaments, paintings, chocolates, beauty products and more.

Open Dec. 2–24, 12 p.m.– 6 p.m. daily.

CREATE PC space 660 Main St. Park City

Peetneet Christmas Boutique

The small town of Payson serves as a charming backdrop for a Christmas Boutique. Held in the Peetneet Museum, the event features holiday vendors, entertainment and a miniature train show.

Dec. 2, 4 p.m.– 9 p.m., Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Peetneet Museum

10 North 600 East, Payson

Santa’s Family Holiday Market

Get your holiday shopping done at the family-friendly holiday market in Lehi. The shopping experience features over 150 vendors in a Christmas village setting. Kids can enjoy guided tours of the petting zoo and story time with Rudolph and Santa.

Dec. 2, 12 p.m.–8 p.m., Dec. 3, 10 a.m. –6 pm.

Lehi Farmer’s Market

7431 North 8000 West, Lehi

Salt & Honey Holiday Market

Featuring holiday decor, accessories, clothing and much more, the Salt & Honey Holiday Market is a must-visit for any shopper. With multiple locations throughout the valley, they have everything you need to earn gift-giver of the year.

Now until Dec. 31

9th and 9th

926 E 900 S, SLC

Fashion Place

6191 S State St, Murray

Visit Salt Lake

90 S W Temple St., SLC

SLC Punk Rock Flea Holiday Market

The Punk Rock Flea Market has all your unusual gifting needs covered. Their holiday market featured 30 local vendors selling illustrations, stickers, handmade goods and more. DJ Nixbeat and DJ Retrograde are also providing tunes for a truly punk rock Christmas.

Dec. 4, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sugar Space Arts Warehouse

132 S. 800 W, SLC

The Silly Holiday Bazaar

A festive indoor market where shoppers can meet local vendors and find one-of-a-kind gifts. Admission is free.

Dec. 3, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dec. 4, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Shops at South Town

10450 S State St., Sandy

UMFA Holiday Market

Support local artists and the Utah Museum of Fine Arts at their Holiday Market. Shop one-of-a-kind gifts like ceramics, candles, woodworking, soaps and more.

Dec. 3 – 4, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah.

