A Guide to Utah Pride 2023

Get ready for the return of Utah Pride! With a month-long celebration in June, there’s something for everyone. Of course it kicks off with the annual Utah Pride Festival from June 1st through the 4th. But that’s just the start. Brace yourself for a diverse range of events that include drag shows, concerts, marches, and rallies. Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences that await you during this celebratory month!

WHERE: First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City

WHEN: May 31 at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Interfaith Service

Led by Bishop Karen Oliveto, this faith service gathers leaders from different religious traditions who welcome the LGBTQ+ community.

WHERE: Hogle Zoo

WHEN: June 1 at 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHAT: Pride Family Celebration

Celebrate diversity and inclusion with Hogle Zoo. Included in general admission or zoo membership, the zoo is welcoming pride month with special enrichment activites and themed programs throughout the day.

WHERE: Hilton Salt Lake City Center

WHEN: June 1 at 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

WHAT: Utah Pride Live

A new edition to Utah Pride that is featuring Monét X Change. This 21+ event is surely not to be missed so make sure you’re of age and dress to impress.

WHERE: Milk+

WHEN: June 1 at 6 p.m.

WHAT: Pride Kick Off Party Featuring Trinity the Tuck

Ring in the most prideful month of the year with Drag Race superstar Trinity the Tuck. The cosmic disco party hosted by Lisa Barlow also features performances by local queens. Ticket sales help support Equality Utah Political Action Committee.

Visit MILK+ throughout the weekend for more performances by Alyssa Edwards (June 2), Shea Coulee (June 3) and more.

WHERE: Kilby Court

WHEN: June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

WHAT: Pride 2023 at Kilby Court

Utah musicians, drag performers and artists are celebrating the beginning of Pride at this all-ages event.

WHERE: Metro Music Hall

WHEN: June 1 at 8 p.m.

WHAT: 12th Annual City Weekly Pride Pageant

Metro Music Hall transforms into a glitzy pageant stage for Utahn’s most talented queens and kings. Eight performers will compete for the crown this year, after the competition stay for an afterparty and live music. Tickets available here

WHERE: Utah State Capital

WHEN: June 2 at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHAT: Pride March and Rally

Celebrate your identity with the world by joining in on the fight for you or your loved ones rights and safety.

WHERE: Washington and Library Square

WHEN: June 2 at 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

WHAT: Loud and Queer Concert

After the march and rally, head down to Washington Square for a concert to officially kick-off the festival. Live acts include ICONO Pop, DJ Raffa Mafra, Anabel Englund and a special DJ set by Trixie Mattel.

WHERE: 2450 Grant Ave, Ogden

WHEN: June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

WHAT: Pride Palooza

Copper Nickel Events presents its 1st Annual Pride Palooza. The ticketed event will feature live entertainment, aerliasits, acrobatics, fire dancers and more. Dress to enter into their costume contest, and enjoy raffles and prizes as well as a full bar, food trucks, DJs and more.

WHERE: 1123 E. 2700 South, SLC

WHEN: June 2 at 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHAT: The 1st Annual Pups PRIDE Party

Bring your pup along for a free Pride celebration with food, beverages and live music.

WHERE: THE EXCHANGE

WHEN: June 3 at 10:30 a.m. & 3 p.m.

WHAT:Drag Brunch

What’s a brunch without some drag? Enjoy the delicacies that THE EXCHANGE has to offer, and watch what these artists do what they do best!

WHERE: Washington and Library Square

WHEN: June 3 at 11am – 1pm

WHAT: Youth Pride

A celebration for the LGBTQIA+ youth. Available for ages 14-20 and will feature musical performances, drag shows and many more!

WHERE: Washington and Library Square

WHEN: June 3 – 4

WHAT: Utah Pride Festival

The annual Utah Pride Festival is back! Book your tickets here, for two days of celebration, fun and of course amazing music!

Lineup: Drama (Club Set), Vincint, Jordy, Crystal Waters, Reve, Deborah Cox, Jodie Harsh, Cub Sport, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Rubio, Marrlo Suzzanne, The Galaxxy Band, Isis, Muretech, Dan Slater, Nina Flowers, Rafa Mafra, GSP, Karsten Sollors, and more TBA!

WHERE: Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

WHEN: June 3 at 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

WHAT: What’s Ya Pride? Photo Booth and Closing Reception

In partnership with Whats Ya Vibe?, UMOCA is hosting a free celebration featuring a photo booth, DJ Set and more festivities.

WHERE: WB’s Eatery

WHEN: June 4 at 1 p.m.

WHAT: Wigs and Brunch

Hosted the first Sunday of each month, Ogden’s premier drag event returns with host Hysteria!

WHERE: Hogle Zoo

WHEN: June 7 at 10 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Zoo Brew: Pride with our Pride

Hogle Zoo’s year-round 21+ event is getting a rainbow makeover this June. Enjoy local brews and support wildlife conservation efforts.

WHERE: Why Kiki

WHEN: Every Sunday

WHAT: Drag Brunch

Every Sunday, WHY KIKI puts on a brunch for the books. Featuring local kings and queens, this 21+ event welcomes guest of all backgrounds to enjoy a show while snacking on some… questionably shaped waffles.

WHERE: Under The Umbrella Bookstore

WHEN: June 10 at 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

WHAT: Queer Pride Market

Under the Umbrella, a new queer-owned bookstore, hosts events for the LGBTQ+ community all year long. Along with other June events including writing groups, fat and queer yoga and speed dating, this market brings together local queer vendors to share their handmade offerings.

WHERE: Stanza

WHEN: June 14 at 6:30 p.m.

WHAT: Pride Dinner

Toast to pride with Stanza’s seven course prix fixe mene. Menu highlights include gulf shripm and charboiled oysters, lobster ravioli, duck confit tamales and grilled hanger steak. Reservations available here.

WHERE: Level 1 Gamers

WHEN: June 16 at 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHAT: Roll For Pride!

Enjoy a queer-friendly game of D&D while supporting suicide prevention organization the Trevor Project. Come prepared with your own level eight character, or use a pre-built one.

WHERE: Shades on State and various downtown bars

WHEN: June 17 at 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

WHAT: 6th Annual Pride Bar Crawl

Starting at Shades on State, this bar crawl includes stops at Echo Nightclub, Green Pig, International, Karma and more and an after-party at Sky SLC. A portion of proceeds will go to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth. Tickets include free cover to drag shows, waived cover at bars, professional photographers and custom pride swag.

WHERE: Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

WHEN: June 24 at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Pride Under Lights

The aquarium’s Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory—better known as “the claw” off the freeway exit—turns into a light and music show after dark on summer nights. Pride Under Lights is in partnership with Encircle, Mama Dragons, and the Utah Pride Center.

WHERE: Club Try-Angles

WHEN: The month of June

WHAT: Monthly theme nights

Try-Angles is a stalwart in Utah’s gay bar scene. This June, visit for one of their monthly theme nights, like bear night, leather and gear night or underwear night.

