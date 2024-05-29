A Guide to Utah Pride 2024

Get ready for the return of Utah Pride! With a month-long celebration in June, there’s something for everyone. Of course it kicks off with the annual Utah Pride Festival from June 1st through the 3rd. But that’s just the start. Brace yourself for a diverse range of events that include drag shows, concerts, marches, and rallies. Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences that await you during this celebratory month!

WHAT: Interfaith Service

WHERE: First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City

WHEN: May 30 at 7 p.m.

The Interfaith Worship Service has been kicking off Utah’s Pride Month for over two decades, and this year’s theme is “Queering Faith.” Enjoy an evening of reflection, prayer, music, love and a diverse range of faith traditions. Congregation Kol Ami will be hosting this year’s service and welcomes all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

WHAT: Utah Pride Kick Off Party

WHERE: Milk+

WHEN: May 30 at 9 p.m.

MILK+ presents a Pride Kick Off Party with host Nymphia, season 16 winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race. The show starts MILK+’s week of Pride Utopia and benefits Equality Utah. Show starts at 9 p.m., and is expected to sell out quickly.

WHAT: Pride Fashion Show

WHERE: Ember SLC

WHEN: May 31. Doors open at 8 p.m.



Kick off Pride Weekend ​with a Pride Fashion Show, showcasing local ​LGBTQ+ designers, hosted by Urban Talent Management. ​Admission is free. Donations are ​encouraged to benefit ​Encircle!

WHAT: PRIDE UTOPIA

WHERE: Milk+

WHEN: May 31 – June 8

The always queer club is hosting a full week of drag performances from local and national queens. Talent includes Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Latrice Royale, Roxxxy Andrews and more. Visit their website for the full lineup!

WHAT: Pride 2024

WHERE: Metro Music Hall

WHEN: May 31 – June 1

Metro Music Hall is hosting a two-day pride celebration with acts from local queer performers and national queens like Alyssa Edwards, Mhi’ya Iman Le Paige and more. Visit their website for tickets and programming.

WHAT: Pride 2024 at Club Verse

WHERE: Club Verse

WHEN: May 31 – June 2

Join Club Verse for a weekend of dancing, mingling and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

WHAT: Annual Pride Party Blowout

WHERE: Club Try-Angles

WHEN: June 1 at 8 p.m.

Try-Angles is a stalwart in Utah’s gay bar scene. This June, they are hosting a month of themed nights, drag performances, food specials and more. Check their website for full programming.

WHAT: Pride March and Rally

WHERE: Utah State Capital

WHEN: June 1 at 10 a.m.

In partnership with Equality Utah, this free community activation will feature live music, entertainment, speeches and more. After the rally, participants march down to Washington Square Park to kick off day one of the Utah Pride Festival. Find a map of the rally here.

WHAT: Utah Pride Festival 2024

WHERE: Washington Square Park

WHEN: June 1 – June 2 at 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The annual Pride Festival begins June 1st with a full day of festivities including live drag performers, queer vendors, food trucks, activities and community engagement. Find the full festival lineup here.

WHAT: Wigs and Brunch

WHERE: WB’s Eatery

WHEN: June 1 shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.



Hosted the first Sunday of each month, Ogden’s premier drag event returns with host Sequoia and friends!

WHAT: Utah Pride Parade

WHERE: Downtown Salt Lake City

WHEN: 06/02 at 10 a.m.

The biggest celebration of Pride happens in the streets of Salt Lake City. Experience the excitement and energy of our colorful city as parade participants march through the streets to promote visibility, acceptance and unity for all.

WHAT: 10th Annual Green Pig Pride Block Party

WHERE: Green Pig

WHEN: June 2 at 11 a.m.

Green Pig has partnered with nonprofit IncludED United to offer a day of festivities, drag performances, live DJs and more.

WHAT: Pride Sip & Slay Drag Brunch

WHERE: HK Brewing

WHEN: June 2 shows at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sip on delicious kombucha cocktails from HK Brewing while enjoying shows from Utah’s talented drag performers and host Ivy Dior Stephens. Vostok Burgers will be offering tasty food from their truck, and attendees will also have a chance to wine prizes for best pride outfit, runway slay and more. Find tickets here.

WHAT: Pride Show Side Show

WHERE: Church and State

WHEN: June 2 at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A free queer maker’s market hosted at Church and State featuring over 20 artisans selling unique handcrafted goods. Shop their selection of candies, fiber arts, jewelry, coffee, fine arts and vintage clothing.

WHAT: SLC Queer Art Show

WHERE: Urban Arts Gallery

WHEN: June 4 – June 30

The Urban Arts Gallery’s annual ‘SLC Queer’ art show celebrates the lives, culture and freedom that queer folk have cultivated. The show will be displayed the month of June with an artist reception during Gallery Stroll on June 21st from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHAT: Pride Fest at Forty Three Bakery

WHERE: Forty Three Bakery

WHEN: June 7 – June 9

A Pride event of expression, connection and celebration hosted at Forty Three bakery in Salt Lake City. Activities vary by date, and include plant swaps, poetry readings, glow yoga, animal therapy, sound baths and a pride art market.

WHAT: Drag Brunch

WHERE: Why Kiki

WHEN: Every Sunday

Every Sunday, WHY KIKI puts on a brunch for the books. Featuring local kings and queens, this 21+ event welcomes guest of all backgrounds to enjoy a show while snacking on some… questionably shaped waffles.

WHAT: Zoo Brew: Pride with our Pride

WHERE: Hogle Zoo

WHEN: June 12 at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The annual Pride themed Zoo Brew invites members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to celebrate diversity with delicious sips and bites among wild animals. Tickets available for purchase on their website.

WHAT: Blooming with Pride

WHERE: Red Butte Garden

WHEN: June 14 at 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A free family-friendly event inviting attendees to immerse themselves in a living art display at the garden. Each arrangement represents diverse experiences of the LGBTQIA+ community, showcasing that, like plants, love and diversity thrives in all shades and forms.

WHAT: 7th Annual Pride Bar Crawl

WHERE: Various Downtown SLC Bars

WHEN: June 22 at 4 p.m.

Starting at Twist Bar & Bistro, this colorful bar crawl includes stops at Gracie’s, Green Pig, International, Quarters Arcade Bar, SKY SLC and more. A portion of proceeds will go to the Utah Pride Center. Tickets include free cover to drag shows, waived cover at bars, professional photographers and custom pride swag.

WHAT: Sugar House Pride

WHERE: the Locker Room

WHEN: June 28 – June 30

Locker Room will be closing off their parking lot to host a Pride celebration with live music, drinks and more. The weekend is in celebration of the 55th anniversary of Stonewall and has partnered with businesses like Wasatch Brew Pub, Sugar House Coffee, Vine Lore, and The Village Vintage to host a fun-filled event.

WHAT: SLC Pride Festival

WHERE: The Gateway

WHEN: June 29 – June 30

SLC Pride is hosting their first Pride celebration at the Gateway. The two-day event offers attendees a vibrant and inclusive experience of the queer community with artisan booths, live music and more.

Read our guide to LGBTQ+ friendly retail in SLC. And discover more on what to expect from the 2024 Utah Pride Festival programming here!

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.