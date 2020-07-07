Being the last Friday in June, many residents of the Sugar House area (social distancing and wearing face masks) stood to purchase from a handful of local food trucks in front of Brownies X3 (1751 S. 1100 East). The event was to celebrate PRIDE/BLM and enjoy great food, live music, and a warm summer evening. Entering through balloons arranged in a rainbow, the lines were long but the vibe was festive, in fact, so many attended that trucks (like Raclette) were selling out completely by 7 pm.

I eventually meandered over to the Utah Pride Center table and met Kelsey, who as the Suicide Prevention and Services Coordinator mentioned their Suicide Prevention and Services Program. My interest was definitely piqued and wish to share, having a close friend choose to end her life at 15 changed the trajectory of my life, and clearly any training, information or skillset that can assist in preventing suicide is valuable.

QPR Suicide Prevention Training

QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer — the 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. Each year thousands of Americans, like you, are saying “Yes” to saving the life of a friend, colleague, sibling, or neighbor.

In this training, you will learn how to:

– Recognize the warning signs of suicide

– Know how to offer hope

– Know how to get help and save a life

To sign up for virtual QPR Training sessions, visit: https://utahpridecenter.org/qpr-training-registration/

If you have any questions about this training or would like to schedule a training for a group, please contact brandondevlin@utahpridecenter.org