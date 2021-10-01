The winter season is fast approaching, and resorts throughout Utah are busy announcing all the things they’ve improved to make skier experiences better and their snow even more Greatest-er on Earth. The state’s exploding ski scene is giving resorts cash and confidence invest in and boast about a bunch of new stuff each year, and we’ve dutifully sifted through the press releases to dig out the important details that will actually impact your day on the slopes. Spoiler alert: there’s a lot of enhanced snow making, which is nice since that pesky climate change thing keeps messing with the beginning and end of our ski and snowboard seasons. Read on to see what your favorite resort’s been up to during the warmer months.

New avalanche control infrastructure with Wyssen Towers near devil’s castle mean more reliable mitigation work and possibly faster terrain openings. Also Corkscrew by Collin’s base area has been widened so end of day congestion will be a bit better.

Lights have been installed in the Snake Creek area, so there’s more night skiing terrain for those who can’t get their fix in the sun. Also, more snowmaking in Snake Creek means better early season snow, important for the first resort to open.

The resort bought a fancy new snow cat and invested in improved snowmaking, so the early-season grooming should be on point.

More snowmaking capability at the hill for reliable conditions throughout the year.

There isn’t a ton for skiers to notice this year beyond some new Helly Hansen uniforms for staff (please, please let the jackets have hoods) and some enhanced dining in the Snow Park. Oh, but that enormous Snow Park parking lot project is slated to break ground in 2022.

The resort tucked into the Tushars will have more snow making capability for this winter.

The resort has a new 80-megawatt Elektron Solar Project going on line. I don’t think you’ll notice where the power for the lights is coming from, but I’m never going to complain about renewable energy investments.

The resort is now on the Indy Pass, so there’s a new way to enjoy PowMow. This is great news for those who liked Pavement more than Pearl Jam in the 90s.

Nothing new for this year other than some new parking spots, but the resort announced improvements for the future like a high-speed chair to replace the fixed-grip Middle Bowl for 2024.

New power systems throughout the resort mean hopefully more reliable operations at every level, not that I’ve ever noticed power infrastructure issues while skiing at the Bird.

Solitude is offering a $15 minimum wage for non-tipped employees. That’s pretty neat. Everyone should pay employees a livable wage.

Sundance has pulled out the stops with a bunch of improvements. There’s a new high-speed quad restoring access to the Mid-Mountain Summit, opening up new terrain. The other new lift expands terrain choice options to skiers returning from the backside of the mountains. There’s also a newly graded beginner area with three magic carpets along with some enhanced snow making and improved parking. Sounds like it’s time to check out Sundance if you haven’t already.

Little noteworthy on the ski front, but new features on the indoor concrete park will enhance those off-snow days or hours at the resort.

