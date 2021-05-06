We’re speeding right through shoulder season. You know that part of the year where it vacillates wildly between driving snowstorms and oppressive sunshine and you’re never sure whether to put another coat of spring wax on the skis or pump up the bike tires? At least shoulder season seems shorter this year in comparison to last spring’s apocalyptic Groundhog Day nightmare wrought by the emerging pandemic, and we’re just days away from Utah resorts opening their doors and turning lifts for the 2021 summer operations.

These days the Wasatch Mountains are just as much of a playground in the summer as they are in the winter. With mountain biking, hiking, alpine coasters and more, everyone from serious athletes to families with kids has something to enjoy. Read on for 2021 summer opening dates and recreation opportunities at your favorite resorts. We will update this story as more opening dates are announced.

Park City Mountain: May 28

Park City is opening for the summer season beginning May 28. Scenic chairlift rides, bike haul, the mountain coaster and the alpine slide are all off to an early start in 2021. There’s also mini golf and assorted carnival shenanigans at the Park City base area beginning at that time. Canyons Village is opening its golf course a week earlier, so you can tee one up there as soon as May 21.

Photo Credit: Park City Mountain

Utah Olympic Park: May 28

The UOP is also kicking thigs off on May 28 with a host of summer activities. The summer bobsled experience on the 2002 Olympic track is truly unique, while extreme tubing, a zip line tours and an alpine slide will also operate all summer until September 6.

Deer Valley: June 18

Never one to rush at the expense of quality, Deer Valley is waiting until June 18 to start spinning their chairlifts. The immaculately constructed and continually expanding bike park will open at that time, as will opportunities for scenic chairlift rides and lift assisted hiking. Al fresco summer dining is also on the menu, so take advantage of that when the opportunity arises.

Woodward Park City: June 7

Woodward’s indoor activities are open year-round, all 365 days. Their outdoor summer operations open on June 7 when Woodward kicks off an expansive slate of summer camps an addition to opening the public mountain bike park, skate park and BMX trails.

Snowbird: Endless Winter through May 31

Snowbird’s endless winter season means the tram will running for skiers and snowboarders every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 31. Enjoy those late-season turns before transitioning to summer fun at the Bird with an alpine coaster and slide, summer tubing, scenic lift rides, mountain biking and more.

Get the latest food, adventures and news from Park City here.