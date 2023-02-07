Cozy Utah Restaurants with Fireplaces

It is a winter time ideal. Picture snow on the ground outside, glistening in the fading light of day, while you and yours are bundled up inside by the fire, watching the flakes fall, sipping on a hot drink. Whether you’re fresh off the hill or just don’t have a fireplace at home (with all those air quality burn restrictions, anyway), these fine local establishments can help make the ideal warm winter evening into a reality.

Foundry Grill, Sundance Mountain Resort

After a chilly day on the slopes, warm up with a meal by the fireplace in the Foundry Grill’s dining room. There are four tables near the hearth, which you can request when you make your reservation, as well as a fireplace in the back room that can be reserved for large groups. There is another fireplace in the main dining room as well.

What to order: Incline Marionberry Cider or hot apple cider to drink and Baked Mac ‘n’ Cheese and braised short ribs to eat.

Alta’s Rustler Lodge. Photo by Kyle Jenkins.

Alta’s Rustler Lodge, Alta Ski Area

The floor-to-ceiling windows of Rustler Lodge allow diners to enjoy the beauty of the mountains, with views of High Rustler, Eagle’s Nest and spectacular sunsets, while remaining warm. A large wood-stove-style fireplace heats the dining room. Enjoy a drink by the fire in the bar as well.

What to order: Rustler Game Burger for lunch, made from a blend of elk, bison and wagyu. Dinner is a four-course meal from a daily rotating pre-fixed menu.

The Blue Boar Inn, Midway

Inspired by an old-world European chateau, Blue Boar’s dining area is candlelit, cozy, elegant and filled with European charm. There are classic fireplaces in the dining room and in the on-site Truffle Hollow Pub as well as in many of the guest rooms at the Blue Boar Inn, if you want to make a reservation for an all-night affair

Photo courtesy of Franck’s.

What to order: Rosemary Lamb T-bone and some Porter and Smoked Gouda Fondue to share.

Franck’s, Holladay

While not a fireplace, diners can stay warm in the winter while dining inside Franck‘s cozy alpenglobes. The globes are heated and have their own sound systems and variable mood lighting for up to six. The globes are vailable for dinner Tuesday through Saturday at 5:15 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.. Reservations start at $100 for 2 hours.

What to order: Franck’s Meatloaf is to die for and ask your server for wine pairing recommendations.

The Hog Wallow Pub, Big Cottonwood Canyon

Stop in at Hog Wallow for a mellow evening with a warm fire, a drink and (most-often) a show. The fireplace is a classic stone hearth and a welcoming place to relax while watching one of the regular live-music acts. Hog Wallow does not accept reservations, so get there early in the evening to secure your table.

What to order: Anything from the smokehouse, but for a drink, get the must-try Hog Buttered Bourbon, Hog Wallow’s spin on the classic hot buttered rum.

Bohemian Brewery, Midvale

This European-inspired microbrewery is in the heart of the Salt Lake Valley but has the feel of an alpine lodge, with the roaring central fireplace to match. The stone-facade mantel complements the log-beam walls, antler chandeliers and old-world European pub fare. Bohemian seats on a first-come-first-served with four, five spots adjacent to the fireplace that can be requested.

What to order: A hearty plate of Schweinshaxen (Bavarian Roast Pork Shank) paired with a warming glass of the Czechulator DoppelBock.

Photo courtesy of Log Haven.

Log Haven, Millcreek Canyon

Log Haven has some dazzling canyon views in the wintertime. The dining room offers more-than ample mountain charm and multiple traditional fireplaces with nearby comfortable seating and intimate tables. For the best chance of getting that coveted spot by the fire, make an early reservation and request a table by the fireplace.

What to order: Some spicy jalapeño crab cakes to split, then the hearty bison steak or cast-iron filet mignon, paired with a glass of wine from the excellent list.

ACME Bar (formerly Campfire Lounge), Sugar House

ACME’s patio is the place to drink and eat up, stay warm and still enjoy being outside. Two gas fire pits and multiple heavy duty heaters warm the patio space, which is enclosed and pet-friendly as well.

What to order: Enjoy a slice of island paradise with a Mai Tai and snacks prepared by Nohm chef David Chon, we suggest the Jamaican curry.

