Utah Ski Resort Closing Dates 2023

The sun is peeking out, seemingly for the first time in months, but winter in Utah ain’t over yet. Just in case you’ve been unable to see outside since, oh about last Halloween, the snowfall this year has been rather substantial. I use that purposely unembellished descriptor because I’ve frankly run out of adjectives to describe the gargantuan, epic, absurdly copious and literally record-breaking dose of the Greatest Snow on Earth™ the Utah mountains have received during the soon-to-be deified winter of 2022-23. It’d be downright shameful to shut down the chairlifts with all that snow still on the hillsides, and thankfully many ski resorts throughout the Beehive State have extended their season and pushed back closing dates.

Let’s start with the upcoming closures. Sundance has closed for regular operations—ring the shame bell—already, but will thankfully be providing an additional two days this weekend April 7 and 8. At least give the people a final Sunday, Sundance! Beaver Mountain and Nordic Valley are closing April 9, while Cherry Peak is closing April 15 and Powder Mountain April 16.

Now let’s move on to some benevolent season extenders. Cheers to you, Park City, Deer Valley and Snowbasin! The two Wasatch Back resorts have both extended their seasons through April 23, as has Snowbasin in the Northern Wasatch. Alta, which is sitting just shy of 900” for the season, is shutting down on the same day. Woodward Park City and Brighton are open through the end of the month, each closing April 30.

A handful of Utah resorts staying open so skiers and snowboarders can enjoy May snow showers. Solitude is open every day through May 7 then Friday-Sunday through May 21. Snowbird is open through May 14, then Friday-Sunday through Memorial Day. After that, it’s up to mother nature as conditions allow, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the tram running on July 4 this season.

A complete list of closing dates is below, so get out and enjoy the best season in memory while it lasts. There’s a Tax Day buoy pop in the forecast with plenty more to look forward to outside of actually having enough water for a change. Powder to the people!

2022–23 Closing Dates

