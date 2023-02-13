Satire: A Love Letter To Utah From The Smog

Dear Utah,

It’s me again—the smog. You know, that brownish-gray haze that shows up every winter and hangs around under the inversion layer, obscuring your view of the mountains? That’s me. I know what you’re thinking, “we have to stop meeting like this,” but I know you’re just playing hard to get. If you really wanted to get rid of me, you would have. So, I guess what I’m trying to say is…thank you. Thank you, Utah, for your commitment to continuing our relationship.

Where to start? We have so much in common—like driving. We both love driving! We all know that vehicle emissions cause pollution, but I love how you just keep driving anyway. That’s just so you.

Sure, you’re always saying you will drive less, but if you really wanted to drive less, you would invest more in frequent and convenient bus and rail service and building walkable communities with affordable housing near transit and employment opportunities. Instead, you develop in ways that seem, to me, to show how much you love your cars (and me). You’re making me blush!

Oh! And, the inland port. What a treat! It is so sweet of you to bring me more heavy duty trucks and rail with all those delicious emissions. It’s like a box of chocolates. It proves that, despite some of the troubles we’ve had in the past—like that time I made you lose Outdoor Retailers for a bit (oops!)—you’re not ready to give up on us.

Illustration by Jennifer Terry

There’s just so much to be grateful for. I cherish how you look to the free market to keep the environment clean, praising polluters for participating in drop-in-the-bucket clean air programs but never holding them accountable. We both know that’s the EPA’s job, not yours. That reminds me. Thank you for electing representatives who want to defund or outright shutter the EPA.

Utah, it’s been such a joy to watch you grow over the years. Thank you so much for dragging your feet on energy-efficient and sustainable growth. In fact, please keep up the unchecked growth. That means there’s just more of you to love. Keep building those large, inefficient houses and sprawl. Keep having babies. I’m not the jealous type. Get married. Have so many babies. Your underweight, asthmatic kids will keep me company after you die from heart disease, lung cancer or some other horrible malady caused by…You guessed it, ME!

Forever Yours,

Smog

P.S. That’s the great irony of our relationship, isn’t it? Either you will get rid of me or I’ll take you out. We’re star-crossed like that.

P.P.S. And If I don’t get you, in the end, the Great Salt Lake’s dried lakebed will.

