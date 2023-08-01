Search
Photo by Adam Finkle. Styling by Jeanine Miller and Arianna Jiminez

What to Wear to Outdoor Summer Concerts and Rodeos

Whether you are hitting an outdoor concert at Red Butte, or just heading to brunch with the girls, these Southwestern styles are hits.

Hillary Sage Hat, $98, Hip and Humble, SLC 

Utah Summer Concerts

HOBO Sable Leather Tassel Charm Wristlet, $148, Dillard’s, Fashion Place Mall

Utah Summer Concerts

Crush By Durango Women’s Golden Wildflower Western Boot, $222, durangoboots.com

Earrings by Arman Sarkisyan, aquamarine and diamonds set in 22k gold with oxidized silver, $8,920, O.C. Tanner Jewelers, SLC

Utah Summer Concerts

Chan Luu Scarves, $32, The Children’s Hour

Utah Summer Concerts

Annabell Off  White Bootie, $165, Hip and Humble, SLC 

Utah Summer Concerts

Crush By Durango Women’s Milk Chocolate Western Boot, $139, durangoboots.com

Where to Wear Them: Utah Summer Concerts, Rodeos and More

It might be the final month of summer vacation, but there’s still plenty of warm-weather activities for you to show off your western ware in Utah. Here’s a few ideas:

Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Monster Trucks and Car Show
Utah County Fair, Aug. 2-5, tickets and info here.

Young the Giant with Milky Chance
Playing at Saltair on Aug. 3, tickets here.

Luke Bryan: Country on Tour 2023
Playing at USUNA Ampitheatre on Aug. 4, tickets and info

Ben Folds
Playing at Snow Park Outdoor Ampitheater as a finale to the Deer Valley Music Festival, Aug. 4, tickets and info here.

Weekly Outdoor Concerts at Canyon Village
Various acts on select Thursday and Saturday nights now until Aug. 27, learn more

Weber County Fair & Rodeo
Cache County Fairgrounds, Aug. 9-12, tickets and info here.

Bear Lake Rich County Rodeo
Rich County Rodeo Arena, Aug. 14-19 tickets and info.

Kanab Western Legends Music Festival and Rodeo
Kaneplex Arena Kanab, Aug. 25, tickets and info.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Playing at Red Butte Garden on Aug. 28, tickets here.

The Revivalists and Band of Horses W/ The Heavy Heavy
Playing at Red Butte Garden on Sept. 7, tickets here.

See more stories about our community in our City Life Section.

Avrey Evans is the Digital and the Nightlife Editor of Salt Lake Magazine. She is a contributor to Utah Style & Design and Utah Bride & Groom magazines and has been writing for city publications for five years. She enjoys covering the faces and places of our salty city, especially when a boozy libation is concerned.
