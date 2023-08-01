What to Wear to Outdoor Summer Concerts and Rodeos

Whether you are hitting an outdoor concert at Red Butte, or just heading to brunch with the girls, these Southwestern styles are hits.

Hillary Sage Hat, $98, Hip and Humble, SLC

HOBO Sable Leather Tassel Charm Wristlet, $148, Dillard’s, Fashion Place Mall

Crush By Durango Women’s Golden Wildflower Western Boot, $222, durangoboots.com

Earrings by Arman Sarkisyan, aquamarine and diamonds set in 22k gold with oxidized silver, $8,920, O.C. Tanner Jewelers, SLC

Chan Luu Scarves, $32, The Children’s Hour

Annabell Off White Bootie, $165, Hip and Humble, SLC

Crush By Durango Women’s Milk Chocolate Western Boot, $139, durangoboots.com

Where to Wear Them: Utah Summer Concerts, Rodeos and More

It might be the final month of summer vacation, but there’s still plenty of warm-weather activities for you to show off your western ware in Utah. Here’s a few ideas:

Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Monster Trucks and Car Show

Utah County Fair, Aug. 2-5, tickets and info here.

Young the Giant with Milky Chance

Playing at Saltair on Aug. 3, tickets here.

Luke Bryan: Country on Tour 2023

Playing at USUNA Ampitheatre on Aug. 4, tickets and info

Ben Folds

Playing at Snow Park Outdoor Ampitheater as a finale to the Deer Valley Music Festival, Aug. 4, tickets and info here.

Weekly Outdoor Concerts at Canyon Village

Various acts on select Thursday and Saturday nights now until Aug. 27, learn more

Weber County Fair & Rodeo

Cache County Fairgrounds, Aug. 9-12, tickets and info here.

Bear Lake Rich County Rodeo

Rich County Rodeo Arena, Aug. 14-19 tickets and info.

Kanab Western Legends Music Festival and Rodeo

Kaneplex Arena Kanab, Aug. 25, tickets and info.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Playing at Red Butte Garden on Aug. 28, tickets here.

The Revivalists and Band of Horses W/ The Heavy Heavy

Playing at Red Butte Garden on Sept. 7, tickets here.

See more stories about our community in our City Life Section. And while you’re here why not subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine delivered to your door.