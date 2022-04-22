Fly High With Utah Symphony’s ‘Cirque de la Symphonie’

BTW, Utah Symphony isn’t only for dressing in your Sunday best and appreciating Mozart in a stately concert hall. The Symphony gets creative with their concerts all year round. They invite guest artists from the worlds of pop music and Broadway. (Next season will welcome Bernadette Peters and Storm Large.) In the summer, the musicians take to the mountains for a concert series in Deer Valley. Plus, there are screenings of iconic films—along with the Symphony’s live renditions of the scores—and performances especially for kids and families. Now, the Symphony is kicking it up a notch with a full-blown trip to the circus. (Sort of.)

This weekend, the Utah Symphony will provide the classical score for a three-ring circus in Abravanel Hall, that is more cirque than circus. Cirque de la Symphonie will showcase the dramatic feats of acrobats, aerial flyers, strongmen, jugglers and contortionists. This we have to see, but our only question is how they’re going to get the elephants on stage. Kidding. There are no elephants.

Along with the cirque performers, the Symphony will play Latin music from Argentine, Mexican, Spanish and Brazilian composers. Here is the full program:

FALLA: “Danza final (Jota)” from The Three Cornered Hat

PIAZZOLLA: Libertango

BIZET: “Danse bohème” from Carmen

GINASTERA: “Danza final (Malambo)” from Estancia

FALLA: “Spanish Dance” from La vida breve

CHABRIER: España

GIMÉNEZ: Intermedio de La Boda de Luis Alonso

ABREU: Tico Tico no fubá

MÁRQUEZ: Danzón No. 2

FALLA: “Ritual Fire Dance” from El Amor Brujo

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: “Scena e canto gitana” and “Fandango asturiano” from Capriccio espagnol

MONCAYO: Huapango

BIZET: “Les Toreadors” from Carmen

BENZECRY: El Compendio de la Vida El Compendio de las Culturas

Cirque de la Symphonie will be at Abravanel Hall on April 22 & 23 at 7:30 p.m. Lollipop Aerial Artists from Voodoo Productions will perform as preshow entertainment. As of April 1, the Symphony does not require masks, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. For tickets and more information, visit Utah Symphony’s website.

