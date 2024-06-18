Utah towns’ many “days” of celebration across the state

I cannot speak for other states, but here in Utah, every town with a population more than a few thousand people seems to have their own bespoke “Days” of celebration in summer or fall. I grew up in Northern Utah County, where we celebrated American Fork Steel Days and Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days. Some cities have tried to stand out with the spelling (looking at you, Taylorsville Dayzz), or eschewing the “days” all together, like the rodeo-centric Lehi Round-up or Highland Fling, which hosts Scottish Highland Games-inspired strongman competitions (many of which involve flinging heavy objects).

Often, each town’s respective “days” event is named for some aspect of the town’s heritage or history. According to town lore, Steel Days earned its name in 1945, when the mayor of the time decided that “Poultry Day” no longer reflected the city’s economy. You see, the new Columbia Steel Mill had rolled into town and become the largest employer in the area.

Perhaps a bit removed from the history, each town’s celebration usually involves some kind of carnival, parade, art market, fireworks and/or rodeo with a little bit of local flavor unique to each one. Below is a non-exhaustive list of many of the upcoming days of celebration.

Local town celebrations

Fort Herriman Towne Days

June 18–20 | W&M Butterfield Park, Herriman

Fort Herriman Towne Days spans an entire week and is the largest event in Herriman City, with activities for the whole family…including fireworks!

Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days

June 18–23 | Historic Downtown Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove

103 Years of the Longest Running Celebration in Utah! 2024 Theme: Strawberry Days: The Heart of Pleasant Grove. Located at the foot of majestic Mount Timpanogos, with the waters of Utah Lake on the west, Pleasant Grove is well known for its annual Strawberry Days event, the longest continuously running city celebration in Utah. Enjoy fresh strawberries at this annual city celebration featuring an old fashioned rodeo, carnival, craft fair, parade, and much more.

Clarkston Pony Express Day

June 21–22 | Town Square, Clarkston

South Ogden Days

June 21–22 | Friendship Park, South Ogden

Lehi Round-Up

June 24–29 | Wines Park, Lehi

Always held the last full week in June, Round-Up Week is filled with great family activities including an Outdoor Movie, Family Western BBQ, the Round-Up Market, 3 different Parades, the 5K, Family Fun Day and the PRCA Rodeo. The theme for Lehi Round-Up 2024 is, “Once Upon A Time…”

2024 Taylorsville Dayzz

June 27–29 | Taylorsville Valley Regional Park, Taylorsville

Taylorsville Dayzz 2024 is happening on June 27, 28 and 29! It will include all the traditional festivities, including the Taylorsville Dayzz Parade, concerts, carnival rides, food booths, car show, 5K and, of course, the best fireworks in the state. Thursday’s festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with carnival rides, food and craft booths, followed by evening entertainment at 7 p.m.

Riverton Town Days and Rodeo

June 27–29 (Rodeo) | July 3–4 (Riverton Town Days) | Riverton City Park, Riverton

The Riverton Town Days celebration offers days full of fun! Town Days brings together thousands to honor America’s independence and to celebrate our community. This long-standing tradition is a favorite among both new and old residents and can be counted on for cherished memories year-after-year. Town Days kicks off each year with the Riverton Rodeo and includes favorites like the parade, movie in the park, carnival, chuckwagon breakfast, bingo, children’s contests, fireworks, and much more!

North Ogden Cherry Days

June 29–July 6 | North Ogden Park, North Ogden

Come join us for a massive carnival at North Ogden Park featuring over 25 attractions! Purchase a wristband for access to all the inflatables inside the baseball field for the entire day. Bring your bathing suit and towel and get ready to get wet! This carnival spans two days, Friday and Saturday, with loads of entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Other activities include: Pickleball tournament, Ping Pong Ball Drop, Cherry Days Jr. Posse Rodeo, Cherry Days Luau, parade and fireworks.

Mt. Pleasant Hub City Days

July 1–July 4 | Mt. Pleasant Rodeo Grounds, Mt. Pleasant

West Jordan Western Stampede

July 4–6 | Veterans Memorial Park, West Jordan

A Utah tradition for 68 years! The Western Stampede rides into West Jordan bringing rodeo excitement and great family fun. The celebration includes the rodeo, carnival, grand parade, fireworks, food trucks and much more! Visit westernstampede.com for pricing and information!Experience a thrilling adventure at the annual Western Stampede Carnival in Veterans Memorial Park! Enjoy exhilarating rides, exciting games, and mouthwatering treats in a vibrant atmosphere. Fun for all ages, this event promises unforgettable memories for family and friends. Don’t miss out on the excitement!

Farmington Festival Days

July 8–13 | Forbush Park, Farmington

Farmington’s Festival Days is an annual event celebrating our country and our amazing community.

Fountain Green Lamb Days

July 19–20 | Center Street, Fountain Green

Once known as Wool City and “The Richest Little City Per Capita in the U.S.,” Fountain Green boasted 100,000 head of sheep. The first Lamb Day was held on August 23, 1930. Lamb Days still features a Wool Show as well as craft fair, parade and fireworks.

American Fork Steel Days

July 13–20 | Art Dye Park, American Fork

This year, we celebrate 78 years since the first Steel Day celebration! For over 100 years the city of American Fork has gathered together to celebrate its history, achievements, business community, and residents. This annual celebration is now known as Steel Days, but throughout the years the festivities have also been called Timber Day, Liberty Day, and Poultry Day. Whether Steel Days has been a family tradition for several years or you’ve never attended, you are invited to come check out our new events, enjoy all of the fun that Steel Days has to offer, and make some memories of your own.

Draper Days

July 11–20 | Draper City Park, Draper

Draper Days is a fantastic community event held every July in Draper, Utah. The event typically features a festival, parade, 5K race, sports tournaments, movie nights, concerts and many other activities. Draper Days is sponsored and managed by Draper City and supported by a team of sponsors and volunteers.

Payson Scottish Festival

July 12–13 | Memorial Park, Payson

Bountiful Handcart Days

July 19–20 | Bountiful City Park, Bountiful

2024 Theme – Onward and Upward. Join us for food, drinks, games, and other fun activities at Bountiful City Park! Peter Breinholt will be performing this year! Grab a blanket or camp chair for the free concert at the Bountiful City Park Pavilion. Other events include: Bountiful’s Main Street parade, Mountain Man and Native American demonstrations and annual fireworks show at Mueller Park Junior High.

Spanish Fork Fiesta Days

July 19–24 | Various venues, Spanish Fork

Fiesta Days hosts numerous events celebrating the community: Speedy Spaniard Mile Run, Grand Parade, Outdoor Quilt Show, Food Vendors, Craft Fair, Carnival, Entertainment in the Park, Adopt a Duck Race, Fiesta Days Rodeo, Fireworks Spectacular Concert and Fireworks Spectacular

Altamont Longhorn Days

July 22–27 | Altamont

Butlerville Days

July 25–27 | Butler Park, Cottonwood Heights

Activities include: car show, fireworks, parade, pickleball, chalk art and stage entertainment.

Roy Days

July 27–August 3 | George Wahlen Park, Roy

Annually, Roy City hosts the Roy Days Events. This is a time-honored tradition and we truly enjoy the time spent with not only our residents, but those of surrounding cities as well. The events typically begin in July with the Miss Roy Scholarship Competition. This is an opportunity to come out and support our local talent. We also host a Fishing Derby, open to all ages with kids 12 and older needing a valid fishing license. The Roy City Arts Council also hosts the Roy Days Art Show. Our main Roy Days Events include a Salmon Bake, Movie in the Park, 5K Run/Wheelchair 5K/2-Mile Walk/Kids Fun Run, Parade, Car Show and Vendor Booths, and of course we always end the night with Fireworks!

Santaquin Orchard Days

July 27–August 3 | Centennial Park, Santaquin

Orchard Days is a long-standing tradition in our community which brings our citizens together to celebrate the heritage of our wonderful city. Includes: Little Buck-A-Roo Rodeo, Chamber of Commerce Pancake Breakfast, Family Night with FREE Family Fun for Everyone, Horseshoe Tournament, Family Comedy Show, Magic Show, Pickleball Tournaments, Grand Parade, Boutique and Craft Booths and more!

Highland Fling

July 29–August 3 | Heritage Park and Highland Community Center, Highland

Activities include: Car Show, Kids Night, Horseshoe Tournament, Baby Celebration, Fine Art Show, Splash of Paradise, Backyard Garden Tours, Play Day Rodeo, 5K Glow Run, Strongman Competition & Highland Games, Grand Parade, Disc Golf Tournament, Historical Society Displays, Medallion Hunt and Saturday Kids’ Zone.

Midvale Harvest Days

July 29–August 3 | Midvale City Park, Midvale

Midvale Harvest Days, a vibrant week-long celebration that captures the essence of community spirit and cultural richness. For more than 80 years, Harvest Days brings together residents and visitors alike for a series of unforgettable events: Harvest Days Parade, Festival, Bingo, Concerts and Fireworks.

Bear Lake Raspberry Days

August 1–3 | Heritage Park, Garden City

The Raspberry Days Festival is an incredible event held to celebrate the harvest of the world famous Bear Lake Raspberries. The Raspberry harvest usually starts around the 3rd week of July. The Raspberry Days Festival is an annual event filled 3 days with all the fun events

Lindon Days

August 3–10 | City Center Park, Lindon

The Lindon City Days are full of excitement! Visit the festival and enjoy the activities!

Alpine Days

August 3–10 | Creekside Park, Alpine

In the spring of 1947, Alpine Days began because there was a need: the local church required shingles. Community leaders brainstormed ideas to raise funds and decided on an event with a bazaar, a miniature parade, meals, contests, games and entertainment. The tradition continues today.

Bluffdale Old West Days

August 6–10 | Bluffdale City Park, Bluffdale

Where kids can be kids, cowboys are cowboys, and everyone gets in on the fun!

Hurricane Peach Days

August 29–31 | Hurricane City Community Center, Hurricane

We are excited for another year of displays, contests, parade, rodeo, pioneer displays, vendor and food booths, and the best “continpeachuous” entertainment.

Midway Swiss Days

August 30–31 | Town Square, Midway

For more that 75 years, Swiss Days, sponsored by the Midway Boosters organization features an outdoor craft fair, with local and national vendors, crafting and creating their wares. Volunteers spend countless hours preparing for the two full days to ensure the event is a success, including Swiss and German food booths. There is the traditional parade, which starts at 10 a.m. (on Saturday), and live musical entertainment throughout each day.

Payson Golden Onion Days

August 30–September 2 | Payson Memorial Park, Payson

This annual celebration was first held in 1929 as an opportunity for residents and former residents to renew old friendships and make new ones. Originally known as the Onion Harvest and Homecoming, the event honored Payson’s status as an agricultural district and outstanding producer of onions. The celebration was later renamed Payson City Golden Onion Days, and that is the name that remains to this day. Golden Onion Days is typically held each year on Labor Day weekend and includes events such as concerts, carnival, baby contest, car show, 5K and 10K races, parade, fireworks, food and merchandise vendors.

Brigham City Peach Days

September 4–7 | Various venues, Brigham City

Peach Days is a time when the community comes together to celebrate the bountiful harvest of peaches, a fruit that has become synonymous with Brigham City. This festival offers a wide array of activities and attractions for all ages, making it a fantastic family-friendly event. From parades and live entertainment to delicious food and carnival rides, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during Peach Days.

Green River Melon Days

September 20–21 | Main Street, Green River

Green River Utah’s annual Melon Days Festival, now 118 years old, is a celebration of our town’s famous tasty melon varieties and their growers. Our rural town’s population swells as locals, family, friends and visitors come together for a weekend of melon-munching fun.

Santa Clara Swiss Days

September 26–28 | Canyon View Park, Santa Clara

Sandy Heritage Festival

September 28 at 10 a.m. | Main Street Park, Sandy

Mosey on down to Historic Sandy District and get transported to another era in time. Last year in 2023, we had over 80 horses (and even a sheep companion) in our stunning horse parade down the streets of Historic Sandy! The parade starts at 10:00 AM, so plan to arrive early. See the map below for the detailed parade route. Then head on over to Main Street Park for food, vendors, music, bounce houses, face painting and more!

