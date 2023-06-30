Utah’s Best: Assistance League of Salt Lake City

A Little Thrift Shop in Millcreek That Makes a Big Difference

The thrift shop operated by the Assistance League of Salt Lake is a small building that packs a big punch. Inside, the customers know they can find great deals on high-quality and often surprising items. But what’s best is the good that comes out of a great deal.

A non-profit that prides itself on transforming lives and strengthening the community, the Assistance League of Salt Lake City uses its proceeds from the thrift shop and other generous donors to make a big difference for many.

As part of a national network of Assistance League chapters, the Salt Lake chapter proudly served over 32,000 people in 2021-22. The service rendered included over 19,000 books donated to Title I schools, new clothing for nearly 4,500 children, a shopping spree for 239 more, pain-relieving dental care for nearly 200 kids, and clothing assistance to over 100 adults. The Assisteens—which are 7th through 12th graders who carry out service projects throughout the community—made a difference in over 500 lives last year. That, in addition to 650 assault survivor kits, a dozen or so computer donations, a donation of 400 new shoes, 1,100 newborn baby bundles, and many different service projects added up to a big year of giving. It’s nothing new for the Assistance League of Salt Lake City, which is approaching 50 years of supporting the local community.

“We want to thank our community for supporting the Assistance League of Salt Lake and our thrift store. It gives us the opportunity to go back out and fund all of our life-changing programs.” — Debbie Wilkerson, President

Assistance League of Salt Lake City

The staff, which is completely volunteer-driven, however, will credit its donors for fueling the engine that makes the ALSLC what it is. Nestled on the East Bench of Salt Lake City, the thrift shop benefits from donated items that are in great shape and can be a good deal for the next buyer. The volunteers at the thrift shop work tirelessly to sort the donations, clean up the items, and keep the storefront as curated, clean, and helpful as possible. And they all do so with a smile.You never know exactly what you’ll run into in the store, but for years it has made a reputation for outstanding clothing, jewelry, and smaller home goods.

But it isn’t only through its eclectic thrift shop that the Assistance League gets its support. Grants, annual donation appeals, and other special events make it possible to do good for tens of thousands of people, year after year. It’s all appreciated and goes to a great cause.

alslc.org

801-484-3401

2090 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City

