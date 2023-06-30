Utah’s Best: C.W. Group

C.W. Group is Quickly Becoming Utah’s Best Residential Developer

Utah’s rapid growth has many developers eager to construct new properties, C.W. Group has quickly built a vast portfolio of residential projects while taking an inspired approach. Founded in 2016 by Colin Wright, the Centerville-based developer aims to first understand how Utah’s want to live and then create value through thoughtful land planning and locations, progressive architecture, and exceptional execution across five business lines that are primarily focused on providing residential communities.

C.W. Group’s achievements have contributed solutions for one of Utah’s most pressing and nuanced issues, housing. Answering the need for low density, master planned for rent housing, The C.W. Urban division broke ground, in 2021, on thePEARL at North Shore, a breathtaking new development in Daybreak, which historically catered to for sale housing. In the same year, the division also delivered theVILLAGE at Silvercreek, its first affordable housing project in Park City. Whether it is for sale, for rent, master planned communities or developed lots, many of the most innovative and progressive housing communities that are reshaping Northern and Southern Utah can be credited to the C.W. Group.

“Building community,’ for us, starts with building the people in our company. We encourage an environment where vulnerability, courage, bravery, going beyond measure and contribution is rewarded. We celebrate being creative, thinking differently and innovative ideas. Our culture and values attract and retain incredibly talented individuals. When we focus on building our people, they set a new standard to design and build outstanding projects and communities.“

— Darlene Carter, CEO

C.W. Group

Cole West Home, another homebuilding division within C.W. Group based in St. George, has been highlighted for its unique approach to design, architecture, and development and was featured in Utah Style and Design’s “StyleMakers” in 2022. As one of Southern Utah’s largest homebuilders, Cole West Home specializes in delivering some of the most sought after master planned nightly rental, residential and active adult home communities in Utah.

C.W. Group’s trademark phrase “We Build Community™” goes beyond delivering residential housing solutions. The company puts a high emphasis on bringing that same concept to activate individuals within the community. In 2021, C.W. Group became the first company to participate in a team-wide NIL deal with the University of Utah Athletics Department and has since signed over 15 team-wide and 50+ individual student-athlete deals to support young professionals.

More than just constructing the physical buildings that will shape Utah’s future, C.W. Group is building the communities that will thrive together.

