Utah’s Best: Home Again

Home Again: Makes Furnishing a Space With High-Quality Goods Affordable and Easy

A comfortable life requires comfortable furniture. Unfortunately, like most things, home goodsand all the essentials to fill a living space have gotten more and more expensive. In times like these, buying secondhand or gently used furniture pieces has become a much more viable option. Emily Larsen, who owns Home Again, a consignment furniture and home goods shop with two locations in Midvale and Millcreek, has seen an explosion of interest in her store’s offerings recently.

“People need an affordable way to furnish their homes,” she explains. “What makes us valuable is that we offer quality home furnishings at reasonable prices for any budget.”

At times, affordability is one thing, but quality is another in the home furnishings world. Home Again, however, makes both a priority. Between the two storefronts, Home Again offers more than 8,000 square feet of furniture selections. But as Larsen tells it, she and her partners at her Midvale store, Terran and Andrea Church, would much rather have a store half-full of high-quality products than one that’s full of less-than-high-quality stuff.

“I’m extremely picky,” Larsen laughs.

But there are two sides to the coin for consignment shops, which serve both customers looking to buy and those looking to sell. As opposed to the hassle of listing an item online, hoping to attract a buyer, haggling over prices, and then stressing over delivery or pickup, Home Again becomes a much more painless alternative for folks looking to unload what they have. With a solid following on Facebook and Instagram, shoppers are regularly checking social media to see what Home Again has in stock. And those that sell with the shops, usually make more money, Larsen says.

“We’ve been operating in the Salt Lake City area for a while now, starting with a spot in Sugar House in the mid-90s. We’ve been doing this for over 20 years now and we’ve seen our stores become more of a need now than ever as the cost of goods has gone up so much.”

— Emily Larsen, Owner

Home Again

So for those looking to furnish a new house, or give a current home a fresh new look without breaking the bank, Home Again is there to serve the Salt Lake Valley community.

homeagainconsignment.net

3640 S. Highland Dr., Millcreek

801-487-4668

7490 S. Holden St., Midvale

801-255-5457

See more stories about our community in our City Life Section. And while you’re here why not subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine delivered to your door.