Utah’s Best: Ken Garff Porsche-Audi Lehi 

Many high-end luxury car dealers don’t allow their customers to take a test drive until payment is made. Sunne Couvrette, who leads Ken Garff’s Porshe and Audi Lehi dealerships as the General Sales Manager, does things much differently.

Earlier this spring, Couvrette took a group of previous, current, and future customers on a one-of-a-kind test drive of sorts at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles. There, he and his group got behind the wheel of a few of the legendary brand’s most well-regarded automobiles, including the 911 Carrera S, the 911 GT3, and the Taycan Turbo.

The experience, Couvrette says, was mind-blowing.“To be able to be sitting behind the steering wheel of these vehicles was a pretty awesome experience,” he says. “It really opens your mind to a whole new level of understanding of what these vehicles are capable of.”

The customers raved about their time working with one of Porsche’s driving instructors on the track in Carson, California. It was safe and well-controlled, but man was it fun to feel the control of a Porsche 911 as it handles a corner going 120 miles per hour with ease, Couvrette explains.

While that experience stands out, Couvrette says that’s just a taste—a very fast and unique taste—of what customers can experience at the Ken Garff Porsche Audi dealerships in Lehi, Utah. The two stores have received high praise. The Audi Lehi dealership was a 2023 Magna Society Honoree for superior customer service and the Porsche dealership was named a 2023 Premier Porsche Dealer as one of the 25 best in the United States. Of course, customers will also enjoy Ken Garff’s signature “We Hear You” approach to doing business.

“We’re all about the cars, but at the end of the day, we know that people are our most important piece of the business. When you have the right people and think of them as your most important assets, it changes how your team shows up, how your customers get treated, it changes everything.”

— Sunne Couvrette, General Sales Manager

Ken Garff Porsche-Audi Lehi

“A lot of these highline dealerships don’t actually allow customers to drive the cars unless they are ready to buy that day. With us, unless the car is already sold, it doesn’t matter if it’s a $50,000 car or a $250,000 car, we know people want to experience the car first,” Couvrette says.

And sometimes, they might end up behind the steering wheel of a Porsche on a racetrack in Southern California.

