Gourmet Grazing: Utah’s Charcuterie Board Hotspots

The charcuterie board is a culinary celebration, a dining prelude that promises variety and flavor. It’s an edible mosaic where the craftsmanship of cured meats meets the artistry of cheese-making. For those who appreciate the finer slices in life, Utah offers a selection of venues where the charcuterie board is not just an offering but a specialty. Let’s slice into the scene and discover the best places for charcuterie boards in the Beehive State. Some are dine-in only; some are pick-up or build-your-own. But either way, you’ll leave the table full and happy.

In Utah, the charcuterie board is an invitation to explore a world of flavors, textures, and aromas. It’s a communal dish best shared with friends and family, a conversation starter, and a way to connect over the love of food. From the urban chic of Bambara to the rustic charm of Beltex Meats and from the stunning flavors of Wood Ash Rye to the creative compositions of Maven Oak Creative, each board serves as a delicious introduction to the state’s gastronomic diversity.

Bambara, Salt Lake City



In the vibrant heart of Salt Lake City, Bambara curates a charcuterie experience that mirrors the city’s dynamic spirit. Their boards are a testament to the art of charcuterie, featuring an assortment of in-house cured meats and locally sourced cheeses that sing with regional flavor. Accompanied by an array of pickles, nuts, and artisan bread, each board is a gateway to Utah’s rich culinary heritage. Chef LeBeau has done some fantastic things with the house-cured meats at Bambara. If nothing else, you need to try those.

Bambara

202 S Main St

Salt Lake City

Wood Ash Rye charcuterie board. Photo by Lydia Martinez.

Wood Ash Rye, St. George

Venture to St. George, where Wood Ash Rye crafts a charcuterie board as memorable as the city’s iconic red cliffs. Their selection is a bold statement of flavors, with smoked and aged meats paired with various cheeses from velvety to piquant. The freshly baked bread, a delightful companion to the savory fare, is a testament to their dedication to freshness and quality. The real treat here is the nduja, a soft, wonderfully spiced “fresh” salami that is melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Get their noteworthy biscuits and slather the nduja all over it.

Wood Ash Rye

25 W St George Blvd,

St. George

Located in the Advenire

Beltex Meats, Salt Lake City

Beltex Meats, the boutique butcher in Salt Lake City, presents a charcuterie board that’s a cut above. Their passion for the craft is evident in the selection of house-made pâtés, terrines, and cured meats. Each board is a celebration of the butcher’s art, with traditional and innovative flavors and a presentation that honors the ingredients’ integrity. Everything on these boards is made in-house, and we mean everything. A 2-to-4-person platter for your next gathering is $26. The house platter, up to 12 people, is only $89. Do yourself a favor and call early for your Holiday board.

Beltex Meats

511 E Harvey Milk Blvd

Salt Lake City

801.532.2641

Beltex charcuterie board. Photo by Lydia Martinez.

Maven Oak Creative, Salt Lake City

Maven Oak Creative in Salt Lake City is where the charcuterie board becomes a masterpiece. Here, the visual artistry is matched by impeccable flavors. Each board is a curated collection of the finest local meats, artisanal cheeses, and unique accompaniments, designed to offer a sensory experience that is as delightful to the eye as it is to the palate. You can pick up a board for the holidays or for a little extra, they will even deliver! Read all about the owner, Nicole’s tips for building a beautiful board at home.

Maven Oak Creative

850 S 400 W suite 117

Salt Lake City

So, whether you’re a local foodie or a visitor with a penchant for cured meats and fine cheeses, Utah’s charcuterie boards are a culinary journey worth taking. They’re not just a prelude to a meal; they’re an experience in their own right—a celebration of the artisanal, the flavorful, and the shared joy of dining.

