Your Guide to Utah Summer Festivals and City Celebrations

Warm weather and long days mean it’s time for Utah summer festivals, art fairs and marketplaces. We’ve tracked down everything from family outings to creative date nights to weekend getaways you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for these upcoming town celebrations and one-of-a-kind festivals:

Park Silly Sunday Market, Park City: Sundays through Sept. 25

Support local growers and vendors at this Sunday farmers market and street festival gathered along Park City Main Street.

Open Streets, SLC: Each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this summer

On weekend nights, Main Street will be closed to cars and open for pedestrians to enjoy restaurants, bars, retailers, and performers.

Downtown Farmers Market, SLC: Saturdays through Oct. 22

Pick up some fresh produce while giving local love to Utah farmers and businesses at the Salt Lake Farmers Market.

Fort Herriman Towne Days: through June 25

Herriman’s Butterfield Park turns into a family carnival with rides, food trucks, a children’s market, axe throwing and more.

Taylorsville Dayzz: June 23-25

This community celebration boasts 3 concerts—including an ABBA cover band incredibly named Abbacadabra—26 rides, 30 food booths, 40 exhibit booths and, apparently, two Zs.

Latino Arts Festival, Park City: through June 26

Celebrate Latin American traditions through fine arts, film, craft, food, musicand dance.

The Utah Arts Festival, SLC: June 23-26

Enjoy four days of performing arts, an artist marketplace, a kids’ art yard and face painting at Library Square in downtown SLC.

Friday Night Gallery Stroll, Park City: June 24

Experience a night of art and music while strolling through the art galleries down Park City Main Street.

Riverton Town Days: June 24-25, June 30-July 4

Kick off the first weekend with a good old-fashioned rodeo. On Independence Day weekend, the carnival includes a parade, stage entertainment, outdoor movies, sports tournaments and fireworks.

Busker Fest, SLC: June 24-25

Celebrate the busking and street theater tradition during Salt Lake City’s Busker Fest in Downtown Salt Lake.

Savor the Summit, Park City: June 25

Experience “Park City’s largest outdoor dinner party” on Park City Main Street. The Park City Area Restaurant Association invites the city’s top restaurants to show off their culinary chops at this outdoor gathering.

Western Stampede, West Jordan: July 1-4

Saddle up for West Jordan’s Western Stampede. The main event is a three-night rodeo, along with rides, games, food and vendors.

Draper Days: July 5-16

Show off your batting skills in the home run derby and softball tournament, deck out your tricycles and scooters in the children’s bike parade and watch fireworks shoot over Draper Park.

Days of ’47, SLC: July 23

The quintessential Pioneer Day celebration, the Days of ’47 Parade is a longstanding tradition featuring floats decorated by local stakes from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Butlerville Days, Cottonwood Heights: July 28-30

Cottonwood Heights’ town celebration includes a parade, pickleball, chalk art competition, car show and live music.

Old West Days, Bluffdale: July 29-30, Aug. 8-13

Bluffdale’s Old West Days certainly wins points for creativity with activities including a lip sync challenge, ATV rodeo and a “monster truck insanity tour,” whatever that means.

Orchard Days, Santaquin: July 30

Celebrate down in Santaquin with a children’s rodeo, train rides, petting zoo, movies in the park, car show, parade, live music, e-sports tournament, chalk art, and much more.

Harvest Days, Midvale: Aug. 1-6

Enjoy the Harvest Day festival with a parade, live music, fireworks, block parties and food.

Bear Lake Raspberry Days Festival: Aug. 3-6

As if you need another excuse to take a long weekend lake trip. Experience Garden City’s Raspberry Days with a golf tournament, pie-eating contest, concerts, rodeo, 5k run, boat parade, craft fair, and fireworks.

Swiss Days, Midway: Sept. 3-4

Celebrate Midway’s legacy of Swiss settlers with the town’s 73rd annual Swiss Day, with a unique local market and lots of great Swiss snacks and treats.

Peach Days, Brigham City: Sept. 9-10

Experience Brigham City’s Peach Days with a Peach Queen pageant, library book sale, parade, softball tournament, lip-synch battle, live music, carnival, motorcycle show and art and food booths.

The Avenues Street Fair, SLC: Sept. 10

Say goodbye to summer with the Avenues Street Fair, a celebration of the iconic SLC neighborhood hosted on a different Avenues street every year.

Melon Days, Green River: September 16-17

Enjoy the celebration of the harvest of melons in Green River, featuring a parade, car show, softball tournament, pancake breakfast, melon-carving contest and live music.

While you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.