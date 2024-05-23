Search
James Beard Spotlight: Valter’s Osteria

Lydia Martinez
This year, Utah had six semi-finalists on the 2024 James Beard Foundation List. Ahead of the June finalist announcement, we are spotlighting each of the nominees.

Valter’s Osteria—Outstanding Hospitality

We were all collectively heartbroken when Valter Nassi passed away in the fall of 2022. A hospitality giant in Salt Lake City, his legacy of spontaneous service in fine dining lives on in Valter’s Osteria. You will never feel more personally known or cared for than at Valter’s.

The team at Valter’s Osteria has swooped in and lovingly taken up the mantle of thoughtful service. Talk about transcending mere sustenance; they have set a benchmark for gracious hosting that is unmatched in the valley.

Why Go: Visit Valter’s Osteria to feel gathered around your Italian Nona’s table if your Italian Nona used white tablecloths and had a decadent wine cellar.

Insider’s Tip: Be prepared to spend several hours here for dinner.
This is not a quick meal type of restaurant. You’ve been informed.

What to Get: Journey through all the courses when you dine; insalate, zuppe, paste, and secondo. Or gravitate straight to the risotto of the day. 

If You Go: 173 W. Broadway, SLC, valtersosteria.com

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah. 

Lydia Martinez is a freelance food, travel, and culture writer. She has written for Salt Lake Magazine, Suitcase Foodist, and Utah Stories. She is a reluctantly stationary nomad who mostly travels to eat great food. She is a sucker for anything made with lots of butter and has been known to stay in bed until someone brings her coffee. Do you have food news? Send tips to lydia@saltlakemagazine.com
East Meets West at Thai-American Diner Uncle Jeffi’s

