James Beard Spotlight: Valter’s Osteria

This year, Utah had six semi-finalists on the 2024 James Beard Foundation List. Ahead of the June finalist announcement, we are spotlighting each of the nominees.

Valter’s Osteria—Outstanding Hospitality

We were all collectively heartbroken when Valter Nassi passed away in the fall of 2022. A hospitality giant in Salt Lake City, his legacy of spontaneous service in fine dining lives on in Valter’s Osteria. You will never feel more personally known or cared for than at Valter’s.

The team at Valter’s Osteria has swooped in and lovingly taken up the mantle of thoughtful service. Talk about transcending mere sustenance; they have set a benchmark for gracious hosting that is unmatched in the valley.

Why Go: Visit Valter’s Osteria to feel gathered around your Italian Nona’s table if your Italian Nona used white tablecloths and had a decadent wine cellar.

Insider’s Tip: Be prepared to spend several hours here for dinner.

This is not a quick meal type of restaurant. You’ve been informed.

What to Get: Journey through all the courses when you dine; insalate, zuppe, paste, and secondo. Or gravitate straight to the risotto of the day.

If You Go: 173 W. Broadway, SLC, valtersosteria.com

