So many chefs and cooks are famous from their television shows and appearances—some deservedly so (Julia Child and Jacques Pepin changed lives and careers with their long-running TV cooking shows); some not so much. I won’t name those names here, but IMHO, most TV “chefs” certainly aren’t and are a waste of airtime and yours.

But many of the truly greats are not well-known. I’ll never forget when the new downtown City Library opened and invited many famous authors in various subjects to attend the opening gala and sign books. I was working at the Tribune and asked eagerly if I could interview one of my idols, Diana Kennedy. “Who?” asked the editor.

Jorge Fiero and Lucy Cardenas knew who Kennedy was and is—probably the foremost expert on regional Mexican food. As Julia Child was to French cooking, Kennedy is to Mexican cooking. She is probably sick of that comparison and would speak right up and say so. She’s famous for her forthrightness.

Get to know this famous food scholar and environmentalist, not to mention hear her thoughts on Mexican cuisine and culture. The documentary film about her, Nothing Fancy, will be showing online from May 22-June 5. Half the proceeds from ticket sales support local film. Go to parkcityfilm.org to buy tickets.