“D” is making headlines in the health world, again. In the past, Vitamin D deficiencies were linked to bone loss and osteoporosis, and now, it’s being cast as a starring role in our body’s immunity functions, for fighting infections, and acting as an anti-inflammatory. As it turns out almost half of the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. Why?

Anne’s Tips to build up sun tolerance & resiliency Make sure you are eating plenty of colorful vegetables. Limit your initial exposure and slowly work your way up. Get your Essential Fatty Acids balanced. Eat plenty of saturated fats. (wait, I can eat butter?!) Drink Green Tea. (Anne’s full article here)

While D is a fat-soluble vitamin (meaning, it is stored in our fat cells), it differentiates itself from other vitamins with this most remarkable fact—our bodies create it. Even if ingested, our bodies will take and transmute it into something else our body can use.

So, how’s the best way to get some? Ironically, we’ve been told to cover up, slather on the sunscreen and stay indoors for fear of getting skin cancer, but perhaps it’s time to reconsider this.

In an informative article about Vitamin D from a local life and wellness coach, Anne Dorsey, she explains, “The best way to get Vitamin D is to expose as much of your skin to UVB sunlight. As I have already mentioned, these are the exact rays that sunscreen targets. So, if you are using sunscreen, you aren’t making Vitamin D.”

Anne also mentions how to maximize the stimulation of Vitamin D production by going out at the right time of day, “Here in Utah— depending on whether you live in the valley or in the foothills you can make vitamin D from late March until the end of September between the hours of 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.”

And hey, a little sunlight might be good for your mental health as well.

As always, stay healthy SLC.