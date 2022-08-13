Wandering to a Farmers Market Near You

Farmers markets as we know them are changing before our eyes. The once small market that sold primarily produce has grown into a community gathering we look forward to every season with artisan foods, trinkets, art displays, home goods and much more. But the one thing that hasn’t changed about farmers markets is the hard work and long hours vendors put in to bring their best products to the public.

Matt Clyde is one of those dedicated vendors and spends about eight hours baking right before the farmers market so he can bring his customers the freshest bread possible. “Something like sourdough especially—you just can’t take any shortcuts, or you won’t get the same product. So we give it all the time it needs to develop, and we bake it fresh the day of each market,” says Clyde.

Photo courtesy Wandering Wheat

Clyde is a Spanish Fork native and the founder and sole baker for Wandering Wheat out of Provo. He grew up assisting his mom in the kitchen from a very young age. “I started baking about as early as I could climb up on the chair and help my mom bake cookies,” stated Clyde. By the time he was in junior high, he knew he wanted to open his own bakery. “I started my first bakery job at Thanksgiving Point the day I turned 18—that was the first day they let me touch the equipment legally,” he says. Clyde continued to bake, attended a culinary school, earned a Food Science and Business degree at BYU, and then opened Wandering Wheat.

All of Clyde’s breads are hand-crafted with quality ingredients and take as long as three days to develop from start to finish. He specializes in his artisan bread that’s unlike any bread you’ve ever tasted, with flavors from Cranberry White Chocolate, Apricot Gorgonzola, Red Onion Pepper Jack, Cinnamon Chip, Classic Sourdough and more. Since the bread is baked fresh, the menu is constantly changing, with new flavors being added all the time.

With the help of his wife and kids, Clyde pulls his bakery on wheels to multiple farmers markets around Utah every week. You can spot this mobile bakery at the Mapleton, Springville, Provo, Orem and Lindon Farmers Markets. “We believe that we should be taking the freshest product possible to the market with us,” he says.

WANDERING WHEAT

wanderingwheat.com

@wandering.wheat

Discover more of what to eat and drink in Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.