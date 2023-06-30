Utah’s Best: Ward Institute

Aesthetics, Thoughtful Surgery, and Wellness Come First at the Ward Institute

It’s one thing to look good—we all want to look good. However, the doctors at The Ward Institute believe that truly “looking good” can only come from a mindset of inner confidence and self-value.

Led by its founder and namesake, Dr. P. Daniel Ward, M.D., the surgeons at The Ward Institute offer specialized expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures ranging from nose jobs to neck lifts, breast augmentation to butt lifts, and even includes skin cancer treatment, hair restoration, general dermatology, and medical-grade skin care. But while the top-notch providers at Ward Institute are among the best at what they do, they’re more concerned with how patients feel about their results.

“In our line of work, we see a lot of people with anxiety or insecurity about one thing or another,” said Dr. Ward. “I want that person to come out of our Institute feeling great about themselves and ready to take on the world.”

Many times, a patient will come in looking for a specific solution to their problem but will receive a different recommendation from a Ward Institute provider. This honest and experienced approach leads to better, longer-lasting, and more natural results. For patients, the result of that approach is the confidence that comes from knowing you look your best and feel great as well.

“We love what we do, and for those clients, we are willing to take on as patients, we love helping them achieve their goals. Our aim is to help our clients live their best lives by looking and feeling like their natural best versions of themselves.”

—Dr. P. Daniel Ward, M.D., Founder

Ward Institute

You won’t have to sacrifice looking better for feeling worse at the Ward Institute. “We strongly believe that form must never compromise function,” said Dr. Ward. “You can have the most beautiful nose in the world after a rhinoplasty, but if you can’t breathe through the nose, you aren’t going to be happy.”

With the mission of creating an extraordinary experience for their patients, the Ward Institute has added even more high-quality providers who aren’t jack-of-all-trades surgeons–they are highly specialized to provide expertise in whatever area is needed. And of course, Dr. Ward, one of the most highly-rated plastic surgeons in the nation (he was named one of the top 100 plastic surgeons in the world by RealSelf.com), will still oversee the entire facility. All specialists at the Ward Institute hold the same ideals–to provide the finest personal service, exceptional experience, and outstanding results to improve the lives of their patients. And they are committed to doing it in a way that keeps their patients looking like their natural selves.

Per Dr. Ward, “Our highest ideal is to help those clients we take on as patients to have their external appearance match their internal self-image. This is the key to successful, natural results and allowing people to look and feel their natural best.”

6322 S. 3000 East, Cottonwood Heights

801-513-3223 | wardinstitute.com | @wardinstitute

