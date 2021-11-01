Wasatch Mountain Film Festival to Host Live November Screenings

The Wasatch Mountain Film Festival (WMFF) will host in-person screenings of an incredible variety of outdoor films throughout November. The six multi-film events, which will all be held at the fantastic Clubhouse SLC, are the first live shows for WMFF since the pandemic took hold last year. The timing couldn’t be better. These screenings are a great way for outdoor enthusiasts to channel their stoke as shoulder season encroaches on the higher altitude trails while lifts are still weeks away from spinning.

The Wasatch Mountain Film Festival (WMFF) will host in-person screenings of an incredible variety of outdoor films throughout November. The six multi-film events, which will all be held at the fantastic Clubhouse SLC, are the first live shows for WMFF since the pandemic took hold last year. The timing couldn’t be better. These screenings are a great way for outdoor enthusiasts to channel their stoke as shoulder season encroaches on the higher altitude trails while lifts are still weeks away from spinning.

“These are our first live screenings since September 2019, and we couldn’t be more excited,” says WMFF Marketing Director Justin Brendel. “We’ve never done an event this large outside of the festival itself. We were planning on hosting the 2020 festival at Clubhouse SLC but had to switch to a virtual model. It worked out really well to have screenings there now.”

WMFF’s Return To Live events each revolve around a separate theme. The first event, on Nov. 5, is about air. Films that evening cover topics ranging from daring paragliding flights in the Rocky Mountains to world-class slackliners crossing elevated expanses between remote Norwegian cliffs to an exploration of Salt Lake County’s abysmal air quality and the communities it affects. The theme is fire for the screening on Nov. 12, Earth on Nov. 13, and water on Nov. 20. Pick your preferred medium and enjoy.

Still from “Fly the Roof;” Photo courtesy WMFF

Two of the WMFF’s events are a little different. The Nov. 6 screening is titled After Dark. In addition to six films, the 21+ show will include a presentation of the 2021 George Mallory Award to local Utah ski legend Julian Carr as well as live music from Pixie & the Partygrass Boys. The aptly named Best of Fest screening on Nov. 19 features the five award-winning films from this year’s virtual Wasatch Mountain Film Festival.

Return to Live? We’re happy to.

Screenings include audience giveaways, and every attendee will receive an entry to win a Yeti cooler. As an added bonus and a thank you to the hardworking health care community, health care workers are eligible for free tickets to any screening this November. Use the code Free4Heroes at purchase and bring your ID badge to the screening.

The venue, Clubhouse SLC, is a historic building on South Temple housing an incredible auditorium. It was developed by the Ladies’ Literary Club in 1913. The women’s only social club was devoted to cultural enrichment and self-education, values carried on to this day by Photo Collective Studios, which acquired the building from Preservation Utah in 2016 to promote arts and education through visual storytelling.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for each event are $15, with the exception of the After Dark screening on Nov. 6, which is $25 per person. You can purchase tickets online here.

Read more outdoor coverage.