It’s the summer’s coolest dessert. Or snack. Or intermezzo. Or anything, really. And you can make granita in just three easy steps. Cool and crunchy, the easy-to-make granita is a semi-frozen summer treat. We’re going with watermelon, but when it comes to choosing a granita flavor, the sky is the limit. Whatever flavor you favor, it’s all about the right recipe and, of course, the freezer and fork.

Watermelon Granita

All You Need

4 cups seedless watermelon chunks

½ cup sugar

Juice of one lemon

Tequila

Easy as 1, 2, 3

1. Pulse watermelon, sugar and lemon in a food processor until smooth.

2. Pour mixture into a shallow pan and let freeze.

3. Rake a fork through the frozen mixture to break it up into snow-like consistency. Repeat this twice more, freezing and raking, then rake it one final time, spoon it into cups and garnish. Splash the finished ice with as much tequila as desired.

Tasty Ways to Change It Up

Use yellow watermelon.

Sprinkle some chile powder into the puree.

Add some mint leaves to the puree.

Garnish with a sprinkle of chile flakes.

Squeeze a lime wedge over it just before serving.

Read more Bar Fly stories here.