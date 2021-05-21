Every January, most of us make New Year’s resolutions to prioritize wellness and get our “summer body” ready. 2021 is no different, especially since we’ve spent much of the year holed up in our homes. The light at the end of the tunnel seems to be getting a little brighter each day as we head into the warmer summer months.

While we were all staring at our screens during quarantine, it’s no surprise TikTok took the world by storm. What was once an app targeted only at teenagers exploded, gaining users of all age groups and quickly becoming one of the most-used social media platforms. TikToks touting fitness trends have become especially popular. One such trend, begun by influencer Lauren Giraldo, whose viral video has been viewed more than 12.1 million times, is called 12-3-30. It is a relatively moderate workout in which you simply walk for thirty minutes on a treadmill, at an incline of twelve, and a speed of three miles per hour.

Exercise physiologist DeAnne Davis Brooks, Ed.D., an associate professor of kinesiology at the University of North Carolina Greensboro and USATF Level-1 track coach, said in an interview for Health, 12-3-30 is a solid addition to your exercise routine if you want a vigorous workout without the high impact of running.

However, the workout is not without risk. The steep incline of the 12-3-30 can put a strain on your lower back and knees. Luckily, Utah has the perfect alternative to a treadmill. “Walking on uneven ground—say, a trail with rocks and roots—will challenge your balance and work the muscles in your lower legs more than if you were walking on the predictable surface of a treadmill,” says exercise physiologist Janet Hamilton of Atlanta.

One of the many beauties of Utah is the endless number of mountain trails for all levels of experience. Instead of staying inside and simply walking on a treadmill, as warmer weather rolls around, get outside to the fresh air and explore the many trails situated within an hour drive of Salt Lake City. After a year of being stuck at home, let’s prioritize wellness and appreciate all that Mother Nature has to offer!

