What to Do for Easter Weekend in Utah

Spring is here—the weather is (we hope) warming up, daffodils and tulips are popping up, kids are already antsy for summer break—and that means that Easter is fast-approaching. This year, Easter is on April 17, and there are many ways to celebrate in Utah all weekend long. Whether you’re looking for a community egg hunt for the kids or you want to treat yourself to a special brunch, here are some of the Wasatch Front’s holiday offerings.

Easter Egg Hunts

Egg hunts are a given for this holiday. Many communities make them a popular tradition, often including other attractions like balloon animal artists and pictures with the Easter Bunny. There are many scheduled throughout the state—find the one closest to you, be sure to check age limits and get hunting!

Wheeler Historic Farm : A stampede-free hunt on April 16 at 9 a.m. Cost is $17 per child, and every child receives an Easter pail and goodies. The event includes the Easter Bunny and wagon rides.

: A stampede-free hunt on April 16 at 9 a.m. Cost is $17 per child, and every child receives an Easter pail and goodies. The event includes the Easter Bunny and wagon rides. Cottonwood Heights : Free egg hunts for each age group at Butler Park on April 16 at 9:30 a.m.

: Free egg hunts for each age group at Butler Park on April 16 at 9:30 a.m. West Jordan : The hunt at the Utah Youth Soccer Complex will feature an ADA-enforced activity for children of all abilities. The event is free on April 16 at 9 a.m, ages 2-15.

: The hunt at the Utah Youth Soccer Complex will feature an ADA-enforced activity for children of all abilities. The event is free on April 16 at 9 a.m, ages 2-15. Murray : The free event at the Murray Park Amphitheater will also include crafts and face paint. April 16, 10 a.m.

: The free event at the Murray Park Amphitheater will also include crafts and face paint. April 16, 10 a.m. North Salt Lake : The free hunt at Hatch Park on April 16 at 9 a.m. is for kids age 12 and under, and will have a separate section for hunters with special needs.

: The free hunt at Hatch Park on April 16 at 9 a.m. is for kids age 12 and under, and will have a separate section for hunters with special needs. Kaysville : Five fields in Barnes Park will be full of eggs and candy for children ages 10 and under. The hunt begins right at 9 a.m. on April 16 and ends quickly.

: Five fields in Barnes Park will be full of eggs and candy for children ages 10 and under. The hunt begins right at 9 a.m. on April 16 and ends quickly. South Ogden: The Easter Scramble, with eggs and prizes, at Friendship Park starts at 9 a.m. on April 16 for ages 12 and under, though kids with special needs can exceed the age limit.

Whether you feel left out that your kids get all of the Easter fun or your pooch wants to get in on the holiday traditions, here are some local Easter egg hunts with a twist:

At the West Valley City Egg Plunge , kids search the pool for their prize eggs at the West Valley City Family Fitness Center. April 16 at 11:30 a.m., cost is $4-$5.

, kids search the pool for their prize eggs at the West Valley City Family Fitness Center. April 16 at 11:30 a.m., cost is $4-$5. The Easter Dog Bone Hunts at Wheeler Farm starts at 3 p.m. on April 14, with two hunt times. Easter eggs will be filled with doggie treats and there will be other Easter goody bags. Cost is $17.

at Wheeler Farm starts at 3 p.m. on April 14, with two hunt times. Easter eggs will be filled with doggie treats and there will be other Easter goody bags. Cost is $17. Bring out the kid inside at the Adult Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt in Centennial Park on April 15 at 9 p.m. Eggs will contain both candy and prizes, including gift cards, movie passes, and outdoor gear. Cost is $10 per person.

in Centennial Park on April 15 at 9 p.m. Eggs will contain both candy and prizes, including gift cards, movie passes, and outdoor gear. Cost is $10 per person. The Gateway will hold their annual Social Easter Egg Hunt now through April 15 on their Instagram, Facebook and TikTok pages. Participants can spot and track the hidden easter eggs they find in The Gateway’s posts and send the information in to earn points towards three grand prizes. This year, participants can earn extra points for finding hidden Easter eggs throughout The Gateway in-person too.

If you want to keep celebrating after the egg hunt is finished, try these grand Easter festivities:

Easter Eggstreme at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16 with Easter Bunny pictures, bounce houses, tractor rides and Easter-themed games. There will also be egg hunts every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with accessibility egg hunts available upon request.

at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16 with Easter Bunny pictures, bounce houses, tractor rides and Easter-themed games. There will also be egg hunts every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with accessibility egg hunts available upon request. At the Riverton Bunny Hop on April 16, families make the rounds from station to station to participate in activities and get candy and prizes. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and attendees can start their rounds at any station.

Easter Brunch

For a holiday breakfast or brunch out on Easter day or the surrounding weekend, look no further than these local stops:

Snowbird will hold an Easter Brunch on April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with elevated holiday dishes at the Aerie Restaurant in The Cliff Lodge.

will hold an Easter Brunch on April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with elevated holiday dishes at the Aerie Restaurant in The Cliff Lodge. Snowbasin is also joining the fun with an Easter Brunch Buffet at Earl’s Lodge on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including eggs benedicts, omelets, crepes and carved meats freshly made-to-order from live stations and specialty Easter-themed drinks.

is also joining the fun with an Easter Brunch Buffet at Earl’s Lodge on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including eggs benedicts, omelets, crepes and carved meats freshly made-to-order from live stations and specialty Easter-themed drinks. Enjoy an Easter Bunny Tea party in the Lobby Lounge at The Grand America April 15-17 from noon to 3:30 p.m., with exotic teas, flavored hot cocoa, finger sandwiches and sweets.

party in the Lobby Lounge at The Grand America April 15-17 from noon to 3:30 p.m., with exotic teas, flavored hot cocoa, finger sandwiches and sweets. Also at The Grand America, there will be an Easter Brunch on April 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Laurel Brasserie & Bar .

on April 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at . At The Little America you can either make a reservation for the Grand Ballroom Easter Buffet on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 pm., or you can enjoy a no-reservations, first-come, first-serve breakfast buffet at the Lucky H Bar & Grille on April 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

you can either make a reservation for the Grand Ballroom Easter Buffet on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 pm., or you can enjoy a no-reservations, first-come, first-serve breakfast buffet at the Lucky H Bar & Grille on April 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pago on 9th and 9th is serving a three-course brunch menu with shareable pastries, Pago on Main will host a brunch buffet and Finca on 15th is adding Easter specials to their regular brunch menu.

is serving a three-course brunch menu with shareable pastries, will host a brunch buffet and on 15th is adding Easter specials to their regular brunch menu. Reservations are limited for Easter supper at Log Haven , with a special three-course holiday menu from chef David Jones.

, with a special three-course holiday menu from chef David Jones. From candy to snacks to a full Easter dinner spread, Harmons has Easter essentials available to order online or in-store.

Something Different

If you’re looking for a different kind of activity to enjoy with the family, rather than your typical egg hunt, there are several options nearby for your Easter celebrations:

While their breakfast with the Easter bunny event is sold out, Gardner Village has a plethora of other Easter activities to enjoy this season. Visit their shops to complete your Easter shopping, from personalized chocolate eggs and other basket-fillers at the Chocolate Covered Wagon to spring decorations and fresh flowers, to Easter Sunday outfits for the kids. Enjoy an Easter treat or two, like Archibald Restaurant’s famous carrot cake. Visit baby animals at The Farm or book an Easter photo session with baby lambs at Camera Shy. Take a ride on the Cottontail Express. And while you’re there, don’t forget to take a photo by the Easter Tree filled with colorful eggs.

has a plethora of other Easter activities to enjoy this season. Visit their shops to complete your Easter shopping, from personalized chocolate eggs and other basket-fillers at the Chocolate Covered Wagon to spring decorations and fresh flowers, to Easter Sunday outfits for the kids. Enjoy an Easter treat or two, like Archibald Restaurant’s famous carrot cake. Visit baby animals at The Farm or book an Easter photo session with baby lambs at Camera Shy. Take a ride on the Cottontail Express. And while you’re there, don’t forget to take a photo by the Easter Tree filled with colorful eggs. Also at Gardner Village, join the Eggs Legs 5K, 10K or half-marathon on April 16. Runners can decorate their shirts in Easter themes and will participate in an egg hunt once they cross the finish line.

5K, 10K or half-marathon on April 16. Runners can decorate their shirts in Easter themes and will participate in an egg hunt once they cross the finish line. Ride the Easter Bunny Train on the Heber Valley Railroad April 14-16 at various times, complete with entertainment and a petting zoo at the depot.

on the Heber Valley Railroad April 14-16 at various times, complete with entertainment and a petting zoo at the depot. Participate in a spring and Easter-themed paint night at Hogle Zoo on April 15 from 6-8 p.m.

on April 15 from 6-8 p.m. At the Mommy & Me Easter Extravaganza at the Spoon and Spatula Cooking School in Ogden, kids with their parents will make chocolate bunnies and Easter cupcakes and learn the art of extreme egg dying. To be held April 16 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

