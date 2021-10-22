Sometimes, Halloween is all about the spooky, creepy and downright horrifying. Utah has plenty of haunted houses if that’s your thing, like the newly revamped Nightmare on 13th and the notorious Asylum 49, which is in an abandoned hospital. For the proud scaredy cats, though, there are still plenty of ways to get in the Halloween spirit. Whether you are looking to stay in and watch a classic movie, eat favorite fall treats or get outdoors before winter, there is something for you this October.

Where to See a Dancing Vampire: Dracula at Ballet West

Ballet West’s The Nutcracker is a beloved Salt Lake Christmas tradition, but why not also add ballet to your Halloween celebrations? Dracula opens the company’s 58th season, which returns to in-person performances at the Capitol Theatre. On Oct. 29, a 21+ after-party will be hosted in the lobby.

Oct. 22, 23, 28-30

50 W. 200 South, SLC

801-869-6900

Where to Make a New Friend: Best Friends Utah

Cozy up at home with a new furry friend courtesy Best Friends in Utah. From Oct. 29-31, Best Friends is hosting a Halloween Foster Slumber Party. Fostering animals gives the shelter more room to take in animals ready for adoption—and you can spend time with and adorable cat or dog before they find a permanent home.

Oct. 29-31

2005 S. 1100 East, SLC

801-574-2454

Where to Meet Your Fellow Horror Film Buffs: Egyptian Theatre

Fans of the cult favorite Evil Dead franchise should not miss this mini-festival dedicated to the supernatural horror films. On Halloween weekend, Egyptian Theater is screening the original trilogy and the comedy My Name Is Bruce with live commentary and a Q&A from star Bruce Campbell.

Oct. 29-31

328 Main St., Park City

855-745-7469

Where to See Pumpkins Transformed Into Art: The Gateway

Which pumpkin will reign supreme? Utah artists are carving and painting original pumpkin creations and visitors at The Gateway will vote for their favorites. Plus, explore Halloween games, photo ops with zombies and food at HallPass.

Oct. 29

400 W. 200 South, SLC

801-456-0000

Where to Get Lit: Hogle Zoo

If you can’t wait until Christmas to enjoy outdoor lights, Boo Lights is lighting up Hogle Zoo for Halloween. The zoo will be transformed with haunted themes, including a graveyard, land of spiders, pirates’ lair and wizarding maze.

Through Oct. 29

2600 Sunnyside Ave., SLC

801-584-1700

Where to Have a Haunted Staycation: Kimpton Hotel Monaco

Okay, so this one is still spooky, but you won’t have to worry about gore or jump scares. Hotel Monaco is teaming up with Grimm Ghost Tours for a special seasonal package. Start the night by exploring the most haunted corners of SLC, then stop by Bambara and The Vault, which is serving a limited-time Halloween cocktail. At bedtime, there’s access to plenty of classic horror movies in your room. Every stay comes with a ouija board—if you dare.

Check website for availability

15 W. 200 South, SLC

801-595-0000



Where to Get Spooky With Science: The Leonardo

Unleash your inner mad scientist with spooky experiments and activities every Saturday at The Leonardo. Throughout the museum, control trick-or-treating robots, mix your own ghost goo or craft a DIY haunted house. Activities are free for members of The Leonardo.

Oct. 23, 30

209 E. 500 South, SLC

801-531-9800

Where to Get Target Practice with a Pumpkin: Montage Deer Valley

We’ve all carved the classic jack-o-lantern, but Montage Deer Valley has some inventive twists on traditional Halloween crafts. Besides testing your skills at a pumpkin carving contest, you can also shoot pumpkins at the resort’s archery range, or try your hand at the scarecrow making workshop. If appreciating the outdoors is more your speed, Montage Deer Valley also offers a guided fall foliage auto tour.

Check website for availability

9100 Marsac Ave., Park City

435-604-1300

Where to See a Storybook Come to Life: Red Butte Garden

Red Butte is transforming to a BOOtanical Garden for the rest of October. This kid-friendly, fairy tale-themed event features fantastical locations like the Gingerbread Forest, Sea Witch’s Grotto and Queen of Hearts’ Garden brought to life by musicians, storytellers, puppeteers and more.

Through Oct. 31

300 Wakara Way, SLC

801-585-0556

Where to Pick Your Own Apples: Rileys’ Orchard

Nothing is as quintessentially fall as apple picking. At Rileys’ Orchard’s locations in American Fork, Genola and Perry, pick apples and other seasonal fruits and vegetables throughout the fall. Check their website or Facebook page for updates on produce availability.

Check website for availability

850 W. 700 North, American Fork

801-609-4359

Where to Eat Your Heart Out: Rowley’s Red Barn

From wagon rides to a corn maze and six-acre pumpkin patch, Rowley’s Red Barn is the place for classic fall fun. Plus, come hungry for homemade ice cream, cider doughnuts and fresh-pressed apple juice.

Through Oct. 30

901 S. 300 West, Santaquin

801-754-5511