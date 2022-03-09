What to Do on St. Patrick’s Day in Salt Lake City

For the first time in five years, Salt Lake City will have a parade on St. Patrick’s Day. The Hibernian Society of Utah’s 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Siamsa will happen on Saturday, March 12 at The Gateway. It’s a strong alternative to the St. Patty’s Day parties at the club, which are different from any other night only because the well vodka shots are filled with green food coloring.

The family friendly event kicks off at 11 a.m. The parade route begins at 200 South and 600 West, traveling East to Rio Grande. The Siamsa will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the first time in the parade’s history, beer will be sold along the route.

“The ability to have spectators on both the upper and lower levels lends a higher energy, stadium feel.” says Sean Clark, President of the Hibernian Society of Utah. “The Gateway also offers the facilities to extend our Siamsa area by utilizing both indoor and outdoor space with the unique ability to run the parade through it, something we’ve never done before. The array of dining venues is another great amenity that adds to the event. We expect this year to be extra fun, merging old traditions with some new ones.”

Traditional Irish fare will be served by Miles Grill in the Grand Hall, accompanied by the John Welsh Memorial Bar. Two stages of entertainment will feature musical guests and Irish dance performances.

A number of locations at The Gateway will also be offering St. Patrick’s Day specials:

HallPass will have brunch specials and Irish drinks at Beer Zombie

will have brunch specials and Irish drinks at Beer Zombie Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club is offering brunch and dinner specials, including Green Eggs and Ham Sammy, for March 12 brunch and Guinness Cheddar Dip with Pretzel Bites, Cottage pie (curried beef stew with peas & carrots, topped with mashed potatoes) in the evening March 12-13 and 17.

is offering brunch and dinner specials, including Green Eggs and Ham Sammy, for March 12 brunch and Guinness Cheddar Dip with Pretzel Bites, Cottage pie (curried beef stew with peas & carrots, topped with mashed potatoes) in the evening March 12-13 and 17. Mystery Escape Room discount (visit booth on the festival grounds for coupon)

discount (visit booth on the festival grounds for coupon) Discovery Gateway will have $1 off entry fee for those wearing green as well as St. Patrick’s Day-themed activities







Outside of The Gateway, St. Patrick’s Day events and specials will be happening all over the city.

Bewilder Brewing will have three new beers on tap (an Irish Stout, Irish Lager and Leprechaun Tears) as well as classic Irish food items on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11 a.m–11 p.m.

Piper Down will be partying a week before St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 11 with the band Murphy & the Giant for their 19th annual “St. Practice” Day Party. Music starts at 9 p.m. with a $10 cover. The party will pick back on Thursday, March 17, with live Irish music from noon until midnight and Irish food and drinks, including their smoked corned beef special. Cover at the door is $20 after 5 p.m., $10 before 5 p.m. and no cover before noon.

For those who are up for getting out of town, Brian Head Resort is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party featuring a menu of ​​green beer, corned beef, shepherd’s pie and Irish bratwurst as well as door prizes and a competition for best costume. If you’re less in the partying mood but still want to mark the day, West Jordan is hosting the Lucky 13 Half Marathon and there’s also Vineyard’s Gold Rush 10K.

For home-bodies, don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten you. Harmons Grocery is serving up pre-made Irish Stew. Harmons chefs usually release at least one new Irish-inspired recipe around St. Patrick’s Day that you can cook at home. Last year, it was Corned Beef and Colcannon, a traditional Irish dish of mashed potatoes with, you guessed it, cabbage. Previous recipes include Irish Cheddar Soda Biscuits, Irish Cream Mousse Pie and Irish Coddle. Harmons Cooking School is also hosting numerous St. Patrick’s Day-themed classes and events where you can learn to cook like the Irish at home for any day of the year.

Liberty Heights Fresh also has everything you need for the perfect St. Patrick’s Day feast. This St. Patrick’s day they’re offering grass-fed Corned Beef and an Irish dinner, complete with grass-fed corned beef, organic cabbage, potatoes, carrots, a special spice blend and house-made Irish soda bread. Order deadline is 8 p.m. on Friday, March 11 and pick-up on March 16 or 17.

