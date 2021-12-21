Search
What We Learned From the Home Bar

Brad Mee

Any good barkeep knows there’s more to know than how to pour. 

Here’s a toast to author Henry Jeffreys for his savvy and practical guide to “Designing, Equipping and Stocking Your Own Bar.” With witty narrative and beautiful photos, he delves into designing and equipping your perfect home bar, as well as the cultural (and amusing) history of drinking and 30 cocktail recipes—ranging from classics to cutting-edge. 

On Purpose

A home bar isn’t really about practicality, it’s about showing off. It’s about entertaining, it’s about pretending that you are Humphrey Bogart or Joan Crawford for the evening.

On Bitters

A good way to think of bitters is as the salt and pepper of the cocktail cabinet, finishing off, bringing out flavors, sharpening things up.

On Bar Carts

It’s very hard for guests to say no when the trolley is in front of them, and it’s ideal for the picky, as they can specify their drink just how they want it.

Measuring 

Making cocktails is an exact science; it’s more like baking than cooking. You should be suspicious of bartenders who do everything by sight.

Sky 3-piece shaker set by Georg Jensen at O.C. Tanner Jewelers

Sky 3-piece shaker set by Georg Jensen, $189, O.C. Tanner Jewelers

Chirpy Wine Pourer at The Garden Store

Chirpy Wine Pourer, $28, The Garden Store, SLC

Blossom Picks at New Orientation

Blossom Picks, $15, New Orientation, SLC

Hammerhead bottle openers/corkscrew at Glass House

Hammerhead bottle openers/corkscrew, $20, Glass House, SLC

Amalfi martini glass at Alice Lane Home Collection

Amalfi martini glass, $18, Alice Lane Home Collection, SLC

Felt Coasters at Salt & Honey

Felt Coasters, $28 (set of 4), Salt & Honey, SLC

If you’re looking for inventive cocktails to make at home, try the entries in the Salt Lake magazine 2021 Cocktail Contest.

Brad Mee
