What’s Hot: Deep Roots Harvest

Beyond Basic Buds

At Deep Roots Harvest, cannabis is more than just a plant. With their “farm-to-body” program, each clean-cultivated harvest tells a story. Producing a variety of hybrid strains year-round, their team ensures that each yield is carefully bred for maximum potency to create quality products for customers visiting their shops.

Despite a host of misperceptions about the cannabis industry, Deep Roots Harvest goes above and beyond to become more than “that dispensary.” Through local service, activism, and of course quality products, the teams aim to position their shops as community assets.

“Working with our customers to find the right product that fits their needs is at the heart of our business,” says James Mao, director of Marketing.

On your next summer road-trip visit, sample a few of these Deep Roots Harvest favorites:

Blue Birds Pre-Rolls

Pre-rolls are a convenient and efficient way to consume cannabis. Blue Birds Pre-rolls come in a variety of strains, each with a smooth, robust flavor. Deep Roots Harvest prides itself in producing the cleanest cannabis around.

Gold Rush Concentrates

The Gold Rush Family of products is one of the more unique concentrates: dabs, disposable vape pens and cartridges in cured or live resin choices.

Chillers Lozenges

Take edible to the next level with hard lozenges infused with a bit of the good stuff. Chillers are heavily researched, hand-crafted, and health-holistic at heart, aimed at delivering “delicious flavors to the mouth and giddy tingles to the soul.”

Cheeba Chews

The Cheeba Chews are known for their incredible flavors and wonderful texture. The team in the Deep Roots Harvest Kitchen has worked hard to get the right consistency in each chew, making it feel like you’re eating one of your childhood favorite treats.

Deep Roots Harvest has six dispensaries throughout Nevada with convenient locations in Mesquite, Reno, Las Vegas, and just across the border in West Wendover.

Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. (RD397)

Deep Roots Harvest

195 Willis Carrier Canyon, Mesquite, NV

702-345-2854

deeprootsharvest.com

@deeprootsharvestnv