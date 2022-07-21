What’s Hot: Hemped

Embracing Earth’s Gift Plant

Just like the wellness and health-minded culture that draws visitors from far and wide to the Park City peaks, Hemped Park City has a goal to help people heal—naturally. Owner Marilee Scruton and her team launched the Wellness Boutique in affiliation with Hemped NYC, some of the most innovative growers and cultivators in the country, and have created a comprehensive and broad line of non-GMO organic products sourced from the finest, most eco-friendly natural CBD grows.

“It’s fun and exciting to be involved in this burgeoning industry and to help people explore the numerous benefits of hemp, and to hear their stories of healing related to pain management, sleep and anxiety concerns, skincare issues, and even seizures,” says Scruton.

Scruton has carefully curated a list of high-end, luxury self-care products, each utilizing a few of over 100 cannabinoids and beneficial components that can be derived from what she describes as “Earth’s gift plant.”

“Our mission is to delight our customers with carefully curated premium products and to help educate and support our local community while also giving back to those in need.” Marilee Scruton, Owner

Heading Downtown

Hemped Park City recently expanded its Utah roots to another favorite neighborhood: 9th and 9th in all its eclectic glory. The new space will be adorned with stunning images of Hemped’s farms, growers, and products, and has an event room for private parties. This new location will also further Scruton’s goal of educating shoppers on the hemp plant and other herbs, and how they benefit the body.

“There is a lot of misinformation and a bit of a stigma (still) around hemp, and we are trying to eradicate that as well as help people along on their journey to wellness.”

Must-Have Wellness Journey Starters

CBD Salve Ointment

Some have even used the word “miracle” to describe this one. If that wasn’t enough: essential oils, arnica, lemongrass, beeswax, and full-spectrum hemp extract work together to help relieve pain and revive the skin.

CBD Treats and Tinctures for Pets

THC-free, but benefit-full. Designed to tackle all the issues pups share with their humans: anxiety, joint issues, and pain relief.

CBD Tinctures

Something for every need! Hemped Park City offers symptom-specific tinctures as well as a favorite and best-selling Full Spectrum White CBG oil, extracted from a single strain hemp plant, handpicked for high levels of CBG, while also containing all other terpenes and cannabinoids.

Hemped

804 Main Street, Park City

918 E. 900 South, SLC

435-800-2501

hempedparkcity.com